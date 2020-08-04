The Forbes M+A Group Advises ManagedChaos on its Sale to Leading Performance Marketing Company Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (DMS)

DENVER, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Forbes M+A Group (Forbes), an award-winning middle market investment bank, served as exclusive advisor to ManagedChaos on its sale to Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DMS), a leading provider of technology and digital performance marketing solutions. ManagedChaos represents the holding company for a one-of-a-kind performance and affiliate marketing platform, comprised of four synergistic companies: (i) SmarterChaos, a premier digital marketing and online performance management agency; (ii) She Is Media, a female-centric performance ad network; (iii) Dealtaker, an online marketplace and coupon site for consumers; and (iv) Elite Media Partners, an affiliate marketing agency.

"I'm very pleased we decided early on to put our utmost trust in the Forbes M+A Group to ensure the ManagedChaos vision would ultimately come to fruition," said Matt Frary, formerly SmarterChaos's Chief of Chaos and currently EVP of Brand Strategy at Digital Media Solutions, "Very few firms have the adaptability and expertise to execute on such a unique and complex transaction involving four separate entities. The Forbes M+A Group has the experience, knowledge, and perseverance to deliver extraordinary results. And there were able to simplify the process for our unique and complex transaction."

Dan Pellegrino, Managing Director / Partner at The Forbes M+A Group and lead advisor to ManagedChaos, stated, "We were proud to represent the companies involved in the Transaction, all of which enjoyed an impressive portfolio of clients and strong reputations in the performance marketing space." He noted, "The key was strong process and communication channels between buyer and seller to quickly complete this deal."

Blake Shear, Director at Forbes and co-advisor commented, "I am very pleased that we were able to complete this deal during a time of uncertainty, especially when many strategic and financial buyers were hitting the pause button." Blake further commented that, "It shows that our team has the resources and ability to close transactions in any market environment and continue to satisfy our clients."

In addition to Dan Pellegrino and Blake Shear, the ManagedChaos advisory team included Cassie Dobos, Associate, and Liam Narozanick, Analyst.

About ManagedChaos

ManagedChaos consists of four companies each of which are leaders within digital marketing and advertising: SmarterChaos, a premier digital marketing and online performance management agency; (ii) She Is Media, a female-centric performance ad network; (iii) Dealtaker, an online market place and coupon site for consumers; and (iv) Elite Media Partners, an affiliate marketing agency.

About Digital Media Solutions

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (DMS) is a leading provider of technology and digital performance marketing solutions leveraging innovative, performance-driven brand direct and marketplace solutions to connect consumers and advertisers. DMS deploys a robust database of consumer intelligence and leverages substantial proprietary media distribution to provide customer acquisition campaigns that grow businesses, offer visibility into the customer experience and provide accountability for every media dollar spent.

About The Forbes M+A Group

The Forbes M+A Group, founded in 2004 with offices in Denver, CO and Salt Lake City, UT is an award-winning investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital formation, and financial restructuring within the middle market. The group has over 15 years of experience delivering outstanding results for business owners, entrepreneurs and investors. Advisors at The Forbes M+A Group have 250+ years of combined experience in international transactions across a wide variety of industries. The Forbes M+A Group has been recognized as a leader within the middle market as a regional M&A Firm of the Year for the past 5 years. For more information, please visit us at: www.forbesma.com or phone at (303) 770-6017.

