The Forbes M+A Group Awarded 'M&A Firm of the Year in Colorado'

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Forbes M+A Group, a leading financial and transaction advisory firm, today announced it has been selected for the 'M&A Firm of the Year in Colorado' presented by Corporate INTL for the fifth time.

In order to accurately recognize the accomplished Merger and Acquisition groups worldwide, Corporate INTL conducted investigations via their independent research and editorial teams. "Our awards promote leading firms in their chosen specialisms throughout the world. As Corporate INTL magazine is read by business leaders, investors and advisers globally it's a huge accolade for those firms that are awarded as winners in their specific categories," according to the Corporate INTL authors.

The Forbes M+A Group received the M&A Firm of the Year in Colorado based on the expertise and service of its transactions in the past year and its leading-edge advisory services such as Exit Optimization™. "To be recognized on an international scale means we have gone above and beyond as a firm to not only create an impact in our home state but at an international level," said Bob Forbes, President of The Forbes M+A Group. "This award showcases the hard work done by our team of expert advisors. We strive to ensure our clients are provided with outstanding service and the utmost understanding of their intended results. Our process centers around our clients' individual goals, solidifying a successful transaction."

Corporate INTL, the leading business professional magazine, has been selecting international excellence award winners since 2008. Corporate INTL selected the winners from nominations and its database of over 1 million people involved in advising, running, or investing business worldwide. The Forbes M+A Group had also been recognized by the magazine in 2014, 2017, 2018, and 2019.

About The Forbes M+A Group

The Forbes M+A Group is an award-winning Denver, CO-based mergers and acquisitions advisory firm. The firm serves sellers or buyers in middle-market M&A transactions. It applies meticulous attention to detail in helping business owners develop and execute M&A strategy, acquire companies and partner with investor groups for growth, and maximize value in an eventual exit. Senior advisors at The Forbes M+A Group have more than 200 years of combined experience in transactions across a wide variety of industries. For more information on the company, please visit: www.forbesma.com or phone 303-770-6017.

