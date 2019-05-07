NEW YORK, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market



The digitalization of forest operations is one of the key factors expected to trigger the market growth during the forecast period. Forestry companies are increasingly adopting interfaces for digitalizing communication platforms, service channels, and trading tools. In addition, digital technologies are enabling companies in the forestry sector for integrating intelligent forestry management and harvesting. As a result, the adoption of remote sensing and satellite imagery technologies in forestry operations will provide accurate measurement and inventory forecasts based on harvest tracking, resulting, in the overall growth of the market. Analysts have predicted that the forestry software market will register a CAGR of over 22% by 2023.



Market Overview



Adoption of automated forestry management



The adoption of automated forestry software enables to explore new opportunities and establish hybrid or new business models integrated with both legacy and automated business processes. This will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Stringent government regulations for forestry management



The forestry industry is highly regulated, which restricts the number of forestry companies establishing businesses, resulting in the saturation of the customer base of forestry software vendors.



For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the forestry software market during 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be moderately fragmented with the presence of several market players. Forestry companies are focusing on using the forestry software and AI features in simplifying routine field activities, developing methods to reduce human errors, and investment appraisals. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



