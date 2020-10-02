The Forum on Education Abroad Develops New Guidelines for Re-Opening Education Abroad Programs

CARLISLE, Pa., Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Forum on Education Abroad has developed a critical new resource for education abroad professionals in the wake of COVID-19. The Guidelines for Conducting Education Abroad during COVID-19 offer insights on how to manage partnerships, prepare students, develop contingency plans, and track changes in COVID-19 risks and safety protocols.

The Forum on Education Abroad

Given the impact of COVID-19 around the world, The Forum understands the need to protect students, professionals, institutions and organizations, communities, and partners. The Forum has developed these guidelines, based on the Standards of Good Practice for Education Abroad, and with help from more than 20 individuals and organizations, to help professionals think through the many steps necessary to make education abroad feasible and to mitigate risk associated with student mobility during this challenging time.

"I am so pleased to share this resource to help institutions and organizations do everything they can to safely conduct education abroad programs in the current environment," says Forum President and CEO Melissa Torres. "The Forum has drawn on the vast expertise of its members to produce guidelines that include health and safety considerations, academic continuity planning, legal and ethical questions, and liability and risk factors."

The Forum emphasizes that an organization-wide, holistic approach should be taken in developing policies, procedures, plans, and back-up plans before scaling up education abroad activities once again. The guidelines can be incorporated into existing plans and protocols for resuming or expanding operations and help identify gaps and areas for improvement. A series of Forum webinars will supplement these guidelines by offering practical advice and hands-on engagement with the topics covered.

While education abroad has been devastated in the wake of COVID-19, "Student interest in education abroad remains strong," says Torres, "and The Forum's resources can help colleagues be ready to resume—and perhaps expand—their education abroad programs around the world."

The Forum on Education Abroad is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, membership association recognized by the U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission as the Standards Development Organization (SDO) for the field of education abroad. The Forum's institutional members include U.S. colleges and universities, overseas institutions, consortia, agencies, organizations, and foundations, and its mission is to cultivate educators who champion high quality education abroad experiences that ignite curiosity, impact lives, and contribute to a better world. The Forum provides trainings and resources and its Standards of Good Practice for Education Abroad are recognized as the definitive means by which the quality of education abroad programs may be judged.

