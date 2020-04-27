The Foster Care Institute Launches the AT HOME Virtual Foster Parent Intake and Orientation Online Program

MONTICELLO, Ga., April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Foster care agencies across the nation are struggling with the process of recruiting new foster parents. While the number of children being placed into foster care continues to rise in many states across the nation, it seems that the number of foster parents and homes is declining, and growing less.

The AT HOME Virtual Foster Parent Intake and Orientation Online Program provides agencies with specific steps needed to ensure that new foster and resource parents are provided expert and credible training during the Intake and Orientation process. When agencies gain access to the AT HOME Virtual Foster Parent Intake and Orientation Online Program, they have access to 15 specially created and designed foster parent AT HOME orientation webinars. In addition, agencies and new foster parents are granted complete access to the 110+ page book, Foster Parent Intake and Orientation.

This innovative program is designed to help agencies better recruit and train new foster and resource parents and provide online intake, orientation, and training. This program is designed to be used in conjuncture and in partnership with each agency's own intake and orientation program and policies, as agencies attend to home inspections, finger printing, and background checks.

Benefits of the AT HOME Virtual Foster Parent Intake and Orientation Online Program include:

Enhancing trauma-informed parenting information and skills

Focusing on the impact of fostering on birth and other children who are members of prospective foster families

Standardizing the content and quality of training

Reducing parent costs, travel, and time away from home

Increasing staff time to provide one-on-one support

Providing new foster parents the ability and opportunity learn at their own pace and time

Providing in-depth and extensive training without taking up in-person meeting time

Using proven effective training techniques

Increasing training opportunities for staff

Adapting to local requirements for each individual agency

Access to Foster Parent Intake and Orientation book

Access to Foster Parent Documentation templates, ready to print out for use for today's foster and resource parents

Access to 15 post quizzes as a continuing learning tool

The AT HOME Virtual Foster Parent Intake and Orientation Online Program is designed for foster care agencies to use over a 5 week/ 3 session course of Intake and Orientation training. Each session comprises of three 30-minute Intake and Orientation training webinars. Each Intake and Orientation training webinar is accompanied with a quiz as a follow up tool for continuing learning.

Sessions include some of the following: Anxieties and Disorders, Child Development, Trauma Informed Parenting, Working with Birth Parents, Anger Management, Loss and Grief, and many more.

Advantages of the AT HOME Virtual Foster Parent Intake and Orientation Online Program:

Cost-effective

Payment plan available upon request

Thoroughly researched training from recognized leading expert in foster care

Easy access to webinars, quizzes, certificates, and books

Easy access to the library of resources at The Foster Care Institute

Technical support from The Foster Care Institute

Want more information? Whether you need help with recruiting, retaining, or creating your own foster parent training guide, contact Dr. John DeGarmo at The Foster Care Institute today.

Pick up the phone and call 706 318 9225 or email The Foster Care Institute at [email protected] or visit the website at www.drjohndegarmofostercare.com.

