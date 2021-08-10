The Foundation for Climate Restoration Issues Statement on IPCC Working Group I Report, Climate Change 2021: the Physical Science Basis

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Working Group I of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released on August 9, 2021 the first installment of the IPCC's Sixth Assessment Report (AR6), Climate Change 2021: the Physical Science Basis .

The report outlines the rapidly intensifying impacts of climate change and makes clear that prior goals and timelines for mitigating climate change have long since passed.

The report also underscores the importance of climate restoration: although sustained reductions of CO 2 emissions and other greenhouse gases can slow climate change, we can still expect global warming of 1.5°C – or even 2°C – by the end of this century. This makes climate restoration, which is the safe and permanent removal of excess atmospheric CO 2 , an existential imperative.

To limit future climate change, it is time to implement more ambitious goals. The Foundation for Climate Restoration (F4CR) recognizes that climate restoration is the paradigm shift required to reverse the adverse effects of climate change and protect our planet for future generations.

As this IPCC report emphasizes, policy has historically done too little too slowly, while climate models have predicted less dire circumstances than we have encountered year after year. The IPCC serves as a global scientific authority on climate change modeling and prediction, but its role is not to tell governments what to do. It is the responsibility of citizens and legislators – and each inhabitant of this planet – to advocate for the implementation of policies that shift our global trajectory onto a better path.

Together, we can commit to restoring our climate and can design policy to put us on that path. Even if we fall short—as we historically have—we will be in far better shape than our current circumstance would predict.

About the Foundation for Climate Restoration

The Foundation for Climate Restoration (F4CR) is a non-profit dedicated to restoring the climate to ensure a habitable planet for future generations. Climate restoration, which must be done in conjunction with adaptation and mitigation, is the safe and permanent removal of the trillion tons of excess CO2 from our atmosphere. F4CR works with entrepreneurs, investors, companies, scientists, faith leaders, governments, NGOs, and citizens from around the world to advance the use of natural and technological solutions for carbon removal. For more information, visit www.f4cr.org .

