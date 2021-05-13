The Foundation for Dermatology Education to Host the Fourth Annual Revolutionizing Atopic Dermatitis (RAD) Virtual Conference - Sunday, June 13, 2021

Cutting-edge research presentations, expert panelists, and attendee Q&As make this a must-attend event for anyone involved in the field of Atopic Dermatitis

CHICAGO, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual Revolutionizing Atopic Dermatitis (RAD) Virtual Conference is the only global, multidisciplinary conference dedicated to the evaluation and treatment of Atopic Dermatitis (AD). Dermatologists, allergists, primary care and other clinicians, and caregivers will value the knowledge gained and shared throughout this one-day event. The CME-accredited conference includes expert mini-symposiums led by clinical and research leaders, interactive sessions, and the much-anticipated late-breaking research and virtual poster sessions. Registration for the virtual conference on Sunday, June 13, 2021, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. ET can be found at RevolutionizingAD.com.

The RAD Virtual Conference invites dermatologists, allergists, pediatricians, internists, family practitioners, nurses and nurse practitioners, physicians' assistants, as well as patients and parents to learn more about the latest developments in Atopic Dermatitis. More than 600 attendees from 33 countries participated in the December 2020 RAD Conference.

"During this exciting and critical time for the AD community, we felt it was important to hold a conference that would focus exclusively on AD and the lessons that have accrued around proper diagnosis, treatment, and management," said Dr. Jonathan Silverberg, MD, PhD, MPH, RAD Conference Chair. "I believe now more than ever it is so important that we are able to come together and share what we have learned this past year about AD and emerging treatments so that we continue to make advances in the treatment of AD patients."

The morning portion of the conference kicks off with the Poster Viewing session (more than 40 in total), followed by an Industry Sponsored Session and the first symposium of the day, "Update on Atopic Dermatitis: What's New?" The afternoon features the symposium, "So Many New Systemic Options, What to Do?" and a special topic session, "A Treatment Option for Patients with Uncontrolled Moderate-to-Severe Atopic Dermatitis." Attendees are encouraged to ask questions and interact throughout the live Q&As and utilize the chat feature to message others attending the conference.

RAD 2021 conference faculty include: Jonathan Silverberg, MD, PhD, MPH, Conference Chair; Raj Chovatiya, MD, PhD; Melinda J. Gooderham, MSc, MD, FRCPC.; Amy S. Paller, MD, MS; Eric Simpson, MD, MCR; Jacob P. Thyssen, MD, PhD, DmSci.

To view the complete conference agenda, list of symposium leaders, and to register, visit RevolutionizingAD.com.

Follow the RAD Conference on the following social media sites:

Linked in - linkedin.com/company/revolutionizingad

Twitter - twitter.com/revatopicderm

Facebook - facebook.com/revolutionizingad

Press Contact: Patrice Melluso, [email protected]

JOINT ACCREDITATION STATEMENT

In support of improving patient care, this activity has been planned and implemented by the Postgraduate Institute for Medicine and Foundation for Dermatology Education. Postgraduate Institute for Medicine is jointly accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME), the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE), and the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), to provide continuing education for the healthcare team.

About the Foundation for Dermatology

The Foundation for Dermatology Education is devoted to educating dermatologists, allergists, primary care clinicians, nurse practitioners, physicians assistants, nurses, and other allied health professionals, and patients about atopic dermatitis.

Related Images

rad-logo.png

RAD Logo

RAD Virtual Conference 2021

SOURCE The Foundation for Dermatology Education