The Foundation Of Women Presidents' Organization (FWPO) Partners With Harvard Business Publishing Corporate Learning On Leadership Program

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foundation of Women Presidents' Organization (FWPO) will partner with Harvard Business Publishing Corporate Learning on a new advanced curriculum for second stage women entrepreneurs. Called the FWPO Leadership for Business Acceleration Program in Partnership with Harvard Business Publishing, it will be offered exclusively to facilitators and members of WPO, an international peer advisory group for million-dollar plus women-led companies.

Participants will have access to a variety of engaging experiences including self-paced, flexible learning options, facilitated sessions, collaborative and just-in-time learning for real time challenges, delivered via four topic modules available in multiple languages.

The new syllabus offers a unique and highly motivating way to learn vital business concepts and educational experiences. The Program will include proven content based on important ideas from world-renowned business and leadership experts, including Harvard Business Review articles, case studies and videos providing learners with an engaging learning experience and an opportunity to integrate learning with work.

By providing professionals with an educational experience that is case-based, active, and social, the FWPO Leadership for Business Acceleration Program in Partnership with Harvard Business Publishing puts participants into the shoes of decision-makers. They will grapple with real-world problems and discuss and debate with peers to reach a solution.

Lynda Applegate, Baker Foundation Professor at Harvard Business School, Emerita, has been the inspiration and driving force behind this unique program. She has provided a gateway to the Harvard Business School's robust wealth of content and eminent professors who bring the school's inspiring case studies alive. She has spoken at WPO conferences, chapter meetings and training sessions for Chapter Chairs, and participated in the first Summit held for WPO Platinum members.

"My experience working with WPO over many years was key in formulating the content for this program. The syllabus has been designed as an online learning resource, providing a solution for the development needs of second stage entrepreneurs. It is based on WPO's mission and commitment to enhance and develop its members' leadership behaviors. My Harvard Business Publishing Corporate Learning colleagues and I will also work with WPO and the Foundation of the WPO to provide opportunities for you to discuss the materials that you will be able to study online," said Professor Applegate.

When all the modules have been completed, members will be able to use an electronic badge in digital marketing efforts verifying they have completed the advanced course.

This incremental advanced business education option is made possible through the Foundation of the Women Presidents' Organization. The FWPO supports the WPO's mission by offering incremental education options to develop its members' leadership behaviors, by accelerating business growth, enhancing competitiveness, and promoting economic security for women entrepreneurs and women-led businesses.

"Our special relationship with Harvard Business Publishing Corporate Learning provides a robust source of advanced business education to help finetune the leadership skills of WPO members who are successful entrepreneurs looking to take their businesses to the next level. This program will provide a gateway to renowned professors and unparalleled content," said FWPO Board Chair Judith E. Goldkrand, Senior Vice President, National Women's Segment Leader, Wells Fargo Commercial Banking.

"We are proud that our partnership with Harvard Business Publishing Corporate Learning enables us to provide top tier resources and exceedingly high value to the women-led businesses that make up the WPO. This is an exciting step in providing our membership with the tools they need to be successful entrepreneurs and savvy leaders," said Camille Burns, CEO, Women Presidents' Organization.

About Harvard Business Publishing Corporate Learning

Harvard Business Publishing leverages the management insight, thought leadership, and expertise of Harvard Business School and authors from Harvard Business Review. Harvard Business Publishing Corporate Learning creates tailored, technology-enabled leadership development solutions that drive meaningful business results, and, builds on decades of practical expertise working with leading global organizations and governments.

About the Foundation of the Women Presidents' Organization

The Foundation of the Women Presidents' Organization, Inc. (the "Foundation") is a tax-exempt IRC 501(c)(3) charitable organization classified as an IRC 509(a)(3) Type II supporting organization to the Women Presidents' Organization, Inc. ("WPO"). The Foundation was formed to support, benefit and assist the WPO's mission to accelerate business growth, enhance competitiveness, and promote economic security for women entrepreneurs and women-led businesses. It provides a vehicle for corporate sponsors, individual donors and other foundations to support WPO's educational programs with charitable contributions.

