The Fragrance Conservatory Website Earns Silver in European Design Awards

WASHINGTON, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fragrance Creators Association announced today that its website FragranceConservatory.com received a Silver Award from the 2020 European Design Awards. The site, which launched to the public in December 2019, is a first-of-its-kind resource that empowers the public with engaging, high-quality information about fragrance and fragrance ingredients. The European Design Awards announced the winners in a live stream on May 1, 2020, acknowledging the many worthy entries submitted from 35 countries.

Earning a Silver Award in the category of "Digital - Informational Site," the website draws on the creative artistry of the fragrance industry, as well as curiosity and exploration of the natural world, capturing colors and movement that reflect the vibrancy of everyday moments where fragrance brings delight. Upon landing on the home page, visitors engage with a lively and modern design and sophisticated user experience, developed in partnership with Oslo, Norway-based firm TRY Apt.

"Art and design are powerful forces that enhance learning and understanding and elevate our life experiences in numerous ways," said Farah K. Ahmed, President & CEO, Fragrance Creators. "We're thrilled to be honored by European Design Awards, along with our design partners at TRY Apt. We recognize that the public benefit of The Fragrance Conservatory is amplified by the site's pairing of dynamic, high-quality visuals and movement with contextualized, sound science-based information about fragrance and the vital role it plays in our lives."

FragranceConservatory.com was developed by a coalition of dedicated Fragrance Creators members, including Arylessence, Bedoukian Research, Bell Flavors & Fragrances, Chanel, Citrus & Allied Essences, The Clorox Company, Emerald Kalama Chemical, Estée Lauder Companies, Firmenich, IFF, Johnson & Johnson, The Lermond Company, Modere, Procter & Gamble, Revlon, Robertet USA, SC Johnson, and Takasago International Corporation (USA). Plans to evolve the site and expand coverage to more ingredients and topics of relevance are continuing in 2020 and beyond.

Fragrance Creators Association is the principal trade association representing the fragrance industry. The organization's member companies create and manufacture fragrances and scents for home care, personal care, home design, fine fragrance, and industrial and institutional products. Fragrance Creators also represents companies that market finished products containing fragrance as well as those that supply fragrance ingredients, including natural extracts and other raw materials that are used in perfumery and fragrance mixtures. Fragrance Creators produces Fragrance Notes, the publication of record for the fragrance industry, available in print and online at fragrancenotes.org. Learn more about Fragrance Creators at fragrancecreators.org.

