The Frankforter Group expands its portfolio with $39.5 Million Acquisition in the Atlanta Market

MONTREAL, May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Frankforter Group has recently acquired a 623 units multifamily portfolio in the Atlanta, GA region for $39.5 Million. The portfolio includes the Preserve at Collier Ridge, a 419-unit multifamily asset, and Orchard Walk, a 204-unit multifamily asset.

Both properties benefit immensely from their primetime location. The Preserve at Collier Ridge, built in 1971, is conveniently located in the exclusive Buckhead neighborhood just a mile away from the I-75 Freeway. While Orchard Walk, built in 1970, has easy access to I-20 and I-285 and is in short distance from the South Dekalb Mall.

Both properties have strong occupancy but can use some exterior and interior upgrades to reach the property's full potential. Frankforter group expects to continue being active in the Atlanta, GA market and the rest of the South East region.

"We quickly tapped into the potential of the Atlanta market when we acquired The Station at Richmond Hill at the beginning of 2018 (a 181-unit multifamily property in Atlanta). We are planning to expand our footprint in the Atlanta area with a few more acquisitions in the pipeline.

– Yaakov Frankforter, CEO of The Frankforter Group.

About the Frankforter Group

Frankforter Group is a private real estate investment firm with a primary focus to provide high-quality investment returns to its partners by acquiring and managing income producing properties in opportunistic markets in Canada and United-States. Frankforter Group targets several market segments, specializing in commercial and multi-family properties of various sizes and asset classes.

