The Freedonia Group's National Online Consumer Survey Reveals Big Changes in Wipes Usage

CLEVELAND, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, disinfecting wipes weren't a high priority repeat shopping item for most households. According to data from The Freedonia Group's National Online Consumer Survey conducted in July-August 2019, only 38% of respondents reported buying surface cleaning wipes (disinfecting or otherwise) more than once in the previous 12 months.

But times have changed.

Disinfecting wipes during this coronavirus pandemic have become a particularly hot object. They are a convenient cleaning option at a time when many people find themselves cleaning surfaces at home or at work multiple times a day. The Freedonia Group's newest National Online Consumer Survey conducted in April-May 2020 resulted in 62% of respondents reported buying surface cleaning wipes (disinfecting or otherwise) more than once in the previous 12 months.

This big shift in new consumer demand was on top of increased use by existing wipes users at home and heightened demand from places such as commercial businesses, factories, retail stores, hospitals, and eldercare facilities.

So why is it getting easier to find toilet paper and hand sanitizer, but not disinfecting wipes? The spike in use was bigger and the barriers to entry are higher. Read more…

