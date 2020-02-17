The Freight Brokerage Market is expected to grow by USD 41.47 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Freight Brokerage Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the global freight brokerage market and it is poised to grow by USD 41.47 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. Our reports on global freight brokerage market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by demand for transportation and logistics services.

In addition, increased use of it-enabled solutions is anticipated to boost the growth of the global freight brokerage market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global freight brokerage market is segmented as below:

ServiceLTLFTLTemperature-controlled freightothers



Geographic segmentation

APAC Europe MEA North America South America



Key Trends for global freight brokerage market growth

This study identifies increased use of it-enabled solutions as the prime reasons driving the global freight brokerage market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global freight brokerage market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global freight brokerage market, including some of the vendors such as C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., Echo Global Logistics Inc., Expeditors International of Washington Inc., Hub Group Inc., J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Panalpina World Transport (Holding) Ltd., United Parcel Service of America Inc. and XPO Logistics Inc. .



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





