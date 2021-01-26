The Fresh Market® And Feeding America® Serve Up Over Eight Million Meals

GREENSBORO, N.C., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When the pandemic first hit, The Fresh Market put out a call to raise $250,000 through an in-store fundraising drive which the company matched up to $250,000 to help provide 5 million meals* through Feeding America®. Working with Feeding America's network of local food banks, every dollar raised helps to provide at least 10 meals, with 90% of funds staying in The Fresh Market's local communities.

The 5 Million Meal mission was a success, raising nearly $510,000 dollars. However, 10 months into this unprecedented time, the need to support feeding our communities continues to be greater than ever.

The Fresh Market kicked off a second major campaign during the holiday season where guests had the opportunity to round up their receipt to the nearest dollar with The Fresh Market matching contributions up to $125,000. Thanks to the generous outpouring of the community, the Holiday Round-Up at the Register campaign exceeded expectations. More than $700,000 was raised through donations at the register and combined with The Fresh Market's $125,000 contribution, a total of $825,828 dollars was raised for Feeding America, which translates to more than 8.25 million meals.

"We are so appreciative of our guests for their role in helping our local food banks feed our communities. It is amazing when we come together what we can accomplish. It's truly touching to see how collectively, we can make an impact to help reduce food insecurity," said Jason Potter, President and CEO of The Fresh Market.

In 2020, a total of almost $1.6 million dollars was raised for Feeding America by The Fresh Market, including additional campaigns such as Hot Dogs for Hunger, Tennessee Tornado Relief and Louisiana Hurricane Relief fund drives.

"We are grateful to The Fresh Market for helping provide nourishment to our neighbors," said Casey Marsh, Chief Development Officer at Feeding America. "As the pandemic continues to impact the communities we serve, we commend The Fresh Market for their commitment to helping people facing hunger."

About The Fresh Market, Inc.

Since 1982, The Fresh Market, Inc. has helped guests make every day eating extraordinary with time-saving meal solutions, unique ingredients and delicious food for any occasion. From fresh produce and exceptional meat and seafood, to signature baked goods and thousands of organic options, this specialty grocery retailer has something to please every palate. The Fresh Market currently operates 159 stores in 22 states across the U.S., inspiring guests to discover new flavors and cook with confidence. For more information, please visit www.thefreshmarket.com or follow the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 46 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Individuals, charities, businesses and government all have a role in ending hunger. Donate. Volunteer. Advocate. Educate. Together we can solve hunger. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

*$1.00 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks.

