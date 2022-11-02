The Fresh Market Asks its Loyalty Members to be a Force for Good This Black Friday Weekend

Members Helping MillionsSM Initiative with Feeding America® Kicks Off the Season of Giving

GREENSBORO, N.C., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fresh Market is inviting its one million plus Ultimate Loyalty Experience members to help make a difference this Black Friday weekend by participating in the Members Helping MillionsSM Initiative —with the goal of helping to provide over one million meals* to people in need this holiday season. Traditionally, Black Friday weekend is all about shopping the big sales for gifts for oneself, family and friends. This year, The Fresh Market is empowering its more than one million loyalty members to have a much bigger impact when they shop by donating to Feeding America® on their behalf. Loyalty Members will be acting as a Force for Good—because the more unique Members who shop, the more meals The Fresh Market will donate to Feeding America.

There are two ways for shoppers to make a difference on Black Friday weekend (November 25-27):

The First Way: Ultimate Loyalty Experience members who shop along with other Loyalty Members will contribute to how much The Fresh Market will donate. The below scale demonstrates that the more members who shop Black Friday weekend, the more meals The Fresh Market will help provide to Feeding America:

250,000 Members shopping will help provide = 250,000 meals

500,000 Members shopping will help provide = 500,000 meals

1 million Members shopping will help provide = 1,000,000 meals!

The Second Way: For every $100 spent by Loyalty Members on The Fresh Market gift cards, the specialty retailer will donate $10 which is enough to help provide 100 meals to Feeding America.

"Our guests have shown us their generosity whenever we include them in our fundraising efforts," stated Kevin Miller, Chief Marketing Officer at The Fresh Market. "This Black Friday Weekend, we want to inspire them through our loyalty program to become part of something bigger than themselves. Just by shopping or purchasing gift cards from us, they can make a real difference and be a million-person Force for Good this holiday season."

Guests can register for the Ultimate Loyalty Experience online or in store. It only takes 30 seconds to Sign Up and Save and help provide millions of meals to communities in need this Black Friday weekend.

About The Fresh Market, Inc.

Voted as the "Best Supermarket in America" by USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards 2022 and 2021, "America's Best Customer Service 2021" by Newsweek and Statista and a top 5 most trusted grocery retail brand for specialty and natural/organic foods in the 2022 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, The Fresh Market helps guests discover the best with time-saving meal solutions, unique ingredients, and delicious food for any occasion. From fresh produce and exceptional meat and seafood to signature baked goods and thousands of organic options, the specialty grocer has something to please every palate. The Fresh Market currently operates 160 stores in 22 states across the U.S., inspiring guests to discover new flavors and cook with confidence. For more information, please visit www.thefreshmarket.com or follow the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of more than 200 food banks, 21 statewide food bank associations, and over 60,000 partner agencies, food pantries and meal programs, we helped provide 6.6 billion meals to tens of millions of people in need last year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; brings attention to the social and systemic barriers that contribute to food insecurity in our nation; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

(*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks.)

