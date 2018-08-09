The Fresh Market, Inc. Appoints Oded Shein as Chief Financial Officer

GREENSBORO, N.C., Aug. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fresh Market, Inc., a leading specialty grocer, has appointed Oded Shein as Chief Financial Officer. Shein will serve as a key member of the senior leadership team, providing leadership and direction to the organization to profitably execute on the corporate growth strategy.

"Oded will be an essential contributor to the strategic direction of the company and ensure that the organization is aligned with our business objectives," says Larry Appel, Chief Executive Officer. "The combination of Oded's broad business experience and deep finance expertise will enable The Fresh Market to solidify our position in the marketplace as a unique, specialty retailer."

Shein brings more than 25 years of financial experience from a variety of retail stores, including serving as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Stage Stores, Inc., a Houston-based retailer that operates in 42 states through 764 specialty department stores and 59 off-price stores. In addition, he has held senior financial leadership positions at Belk, Inc. in Charlotte, NC and Charming Shoppes, Inc. in Bensalem, PA.

Shein holds a BBA in Information Systems from Baruch College and an MBA in Finance from Columbia Business School. As well as providing financial expertise as an active board member for Conn's Inc., a specialty retailer with over 100 stores in 12 states, he has also been nominated for, and received, an array of industry awards.

About The Fresh Market, Inc.



Since 1982, The Fresh Market, Inc. has helped guests make every day eating extraordinary with time-saving meal solutions, unique ingredients and delicious food for any occasion. From fresh produce and exceptional meat and seafood, to signature baked goods and thousands of organic options, this specialty grocery retailer has something to please every palate. The Fresh Market currently operates 161 stores in 22 states across the U.S., inspiring guests to discover new flavors and cook with confidence. For more information, please visit www.thefreshmarket.com or follow the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

Media Contacts:



Meghan Flynn (meghanflynn@thefreshmarket.net; 336-389-3793)



Nicole Chabot (nicolechabot@thefreshmarket.net; 336-389-5769)

SOURCE The Fresh Market, Inc

Related Links

http://www.thefreshmarket.com

