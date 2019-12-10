The Frozen Seafood Market in Japan, Forecast to 2024 - Shrimp Presents Lucrative Market Opportunities

DUBLIN, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Japan Frozen Seafood Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Japan frozen seafood market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.5% during 2019-2024.



The seafood products like fishes, fish fillets, shrimps, prawns, shellfish, etc. when subjected to freezing are known as frozen seafood products. Freezing helps to handle and transport the seafood safely and reduces the risk of foodborne illness by preventing the growth of pathogenic bacteria, parasites or other harmful germs in it.



Thus, these products remain fresh, healthy, tasty and have nigh nutritional value compared to the non-frozen seafood products. They also help in lowering blood pressure, reduce the risk of heart problems and are packed in such a way that increases their overall shelf life and thus affordability and availability.



Japan currently represents one of the largest seafood markets globally. At present, the country ranks second in terms of per capita consumption of seafood worldwide. The seafood consumption is expected to increase further in Japan, especially shrimps.



Another major factor driving the growth of Japan frozen seafood market is the rising demand for healthy food. Japan's population is aging faster as compared to other countries, thus, the demand for frozen seafood products that offer health benefits such as lowering cholesterol, micronutrients and essential fatty acids is anticipated to increase further. Moreover, the increasing number of small and single-person households and rising number of working women, is also boosting the frozen seafood industry in the country.



Other factors that are expected to catalyze the market growth include - increasing trend of convenient products such as ready-to-eat meals/semi-processed products/easy-to-prepare fish products, changing lifestyles, new product launches, products preumization and rising healthcare expenditures.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the Japan frozen seafood market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

frozen seafood market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years? What is the breakup of Japan frozen seafood market based on the type?

frozen seafood market based on the type? What is the breakup of Japan frozen seafood market based on the sector?

frozen seafood market based on the sector? What is the breakup of Japan frozen seafood market based on the distribution channel?

frozen seafood market based on the distribution channel? What are the various stages in the value chain of Japan frozen seafood market?

frozen seafood market? What are the key driving factors and challenges in Japan frozen seafood market?

frozen seafood market? What is the structure of Japan frozen seafood market and who are the key players?

frozen seafood market and who are the key players? What is the degree of competition in Japan frozen seafood market?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Japan Frozen Seafood Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.5 Market Breakup by Sector

5.6 Market Forecast

5.7 SWOT Analysis

5.7.1 Overview

5.7.2 Strengths

5.7.3 Weaknesses

5.7.4 Opportunities

5.7.5 Threats

5.8 Value Chain Analysis

5.8.1 Overview

5.8.2 Seafood Harvesting

5.8.3 Primary and Secondary Processing

5.8.4 Packaging and Export

5.8.5 Distribution

5.8.6 End-Use

5.9 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.9.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.9.4 Degree of Competition

5.9.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.9.6 Threat of Substitutes

5.10 Price Analysis

5.10.1 Key Price Indicators

5.10.2 Price Structure

5.10.3 Margin Analysis



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Pacific Salmon

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Tuna (Bigeye)

6.3 Mackerel

6.4 Tuna (Yellowfin)

6.5 Octopus

6.6 Crabs

6.7 Trout

6.8 Cuttle Fish

6.9 Jack and Horse Mackerel

6.10 Other Frozen Fish



7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

7.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Convenience Stores

7.3 Speciality Retailers

7.4 Online

7.5 Others



8 Market Breakup by Sector

8.1 Retail

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Institutional



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Market Structure

9.2 Key Players

9.3 Profiles of Key Players

9.3.1 Kibun Foods

9.3.2 Nippon Suisan Kaisha

9.3.3 Marudai Food

9.3.4 Lawson

9.3.5 Muraha



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hb5nkp

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

