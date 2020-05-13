The FruitGuys Community Fund Provides Essential Aid To Small American Farms During COVID-19

"Small American farms are key to a healthy food system, economic self-sufficiency, sustainability, and food access and they need support more than ever to continue to feed our communities and keep us healthy," said Chris Mittelstaedt, project director for The FruitGuys Community Fund and founder and CEO of The FruitGuys. "We are humbled to continue to provide this critical funding and grateful that none of the selected farms foresaw any additional challenges to completing their sustainability projects this year due to the effects of COVID-19."

Of the 2020 grantees, 80 percent are women and/or persons of color-owned or managed. Fourteen out of the 15 grantee farms are actively increasing food access for low-income communities.

Hundreds of farms across the nation vied for this year's honors. The 2020 grantee farms, ranging in size from one acre to 120 acres, will use the funding for projects that help conserve water, increase soil health, strengthen natural pest control, extend growing seasons, reduce carbon footprints, bring healthy produce to food deserts, and teach community members how to farm.

The following 15 farms have been selected for the 2020 grant cycle:

Bittersweet Farm -- Heuvelton, New York

Blue Yonder Organic Farm -- North Salem, Indiana

Coffee Pot Farms -- Winslow, Arizona

Comeback Orchards -- Asbury, New Jersey

Dry Creek Farm -- Tahlequah, Oklahoma

Frecon Fruit Farms -- Boyertown, Pennsylvania

Hollyaire Farm -- Junction City, Oregon

Kansas City Community Gardens (The Giving Grove) -- Kansas City, Missouri

Mick Klug Farm -- St. Joseph, Michigan

Rancho Charanda -- Redlands, California

Seafield Farm -- Cape Charles, Virginia

Shao Shan Farm -- Bolinas, California

Sicangu Community Development (Keya Wakpala Gardens) -- Mission, South Dakota

Sugar Hill Farmstead -- Hilo, Hawaii

Thompson Creek Farm -- Newman Lake, Washington

To view the full list of grant recipients and read about each of their funded projects, visit The FruitGuys Community Fund.

Founded in 2012, the fund provides micro grants (up to $5,000) to small farms and agricultural nonprofits for sustainability projects that have a large positive impact on the environment, local food systems, and farm diversity. To date, $326,000 has been awarded to 84 farms in 30 US states.

The grants were also made possible this year with the support of donors to The FruitGuys Community Fund's Give & Grow 2020 campaign. To make a donation in support of the 2021 grantees, please see the Give & Grow Good 2021 campaign.

About The FruitGuys Community Fund

The FruitGuys Community Fund is a nonprofit, fiscally-sponsored project of Community Initiatives whose goal is to support small farms' efforts to promote greater environmental and economic health, community engagement, and advocacy that supports sustainable agriculture. Founded in 2012, the fund is one of the only microgrant programs available to American farms. These grants help farms enhance pollinator habitats, conserve water, increase soil health, extend growing seasons, and increase productivity.

Media Contacts

Tracy Rubin

JCUTLER media group

[email protected]

323.969.9904

Sheila Cassani

The FruitGuys

[email protected]

510-541-4806

SOURCE The FruitGuys Community Fund

Related Links

https://www.fruitguyscommunityfund.org

