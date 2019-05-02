NEW YORK, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market



The favorable incentive programs for green energy vehicles is one of the key factors expected to trigger the market's growth in the forthcoming years. Several government bodies across the globe are leveraging innovative programs for promoting the adoption of green energy vehicles, including fuel cell vehicles. Green energy vehicles reduce air pollution significantly as they do not emit harmful pollutants including particulates, carbon monoxide, hydrocarbons, and volatile organic compounds. In addition, the government's initiatives for encouraging OEMs in shifting their focus toward manufacturing green energy vehicles will eventually contribute to the fuel cell commercial vehicle market growth during the forecast period. Analysts have predicted that the fuel cell commercial vehicle market will register a CAGR of nearly 60% by 2023.



Market Overview



Decreasing fuel cell cost



One of the growth drivers of the global fuel cell commercial vehicle market is the decreasing fuel cell cost. Reducing fuel cell costs are seen as a crucial market driver as this will help OEMs to develop vehicles based on fuel cell technology at lower costs.



Shortage of hydrogen fuel stations



One of the challenges in the growth of the global fuel cell commercial vehicle market is the shortage of hydrogen fuel stations. This is strongly challenging the widespread adoption of fuel cell vehicles and threatening to thwart market growth.



For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the fuel cell commercial vehicle market during 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be moderately concentrated with the presence of a few market players. Companies are focusing on converting their fleets to alternative fuel vehicles as demand for efficient and environment-friendly vehicles is increasing. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



