Application of fuel-grade petcoke in blast furnaces to drive market growth. Fuel-grade petcoke is an essential commercial product that is widely used in power generation, cement kilns, and other industries. Blast furnaces are widely used for manufacturing iron and steel. They consume a significant amount of energy. Coking coal is the dominant source of energy in blast furnaces. Combustion of coal emits large quantities of carbon. which is a major greenhouse gas that drastically affects the environment. Technavio' s analysts have predicted that the fuel-grade petcoke market will register a CAGR of nearly 4% by 2023.



Fuel-grade petcoke is a carbonaceous material, which is derived as a byproduct in the oil refineries. The growth in the global demand for oil has led to an increase in the oil refining capacity across the globe. The production of fuel-grade petcoke is directly proportional to the quantity of oil refined. Therefore, the growth in global oil refining capacity drives the global production of fuel-grade petcoke.



As the use of petcoke has been restrained in many countries such as India due to environmental concerns, users are exploring new alternatives to petcoke. For instance, almost three-fourths of the fuel requirement of cement producers is met through petcoke in India. The cement industry is the largest consumer of petcoke in the country. After the country executed a ban on the import of petcoke for using it as a fuel, import prices of petcoke have risen substantially.

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Repsol and Suncor Energy the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the increase in oil refining capacity and the application of fuel-grade petcoke in blast furnaces, will provide considerable growth opportunities to fuel-grade petcoke manufactures. Indian Oil, Oxbow, Phillips 66, Repsol, and Suncor Energy are some of the major companies covered in this report.



