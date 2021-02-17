The Fulham Group, A Cuisinart® Brand Licensee, Heats Up Barbecue Season with Expansion to Pellet Grill Line

Elevating their pellet grill offerings, the new Cuisinart® Clermont Pellet Grill and Smoker is designed to feature capabilities of kitchen appliances like a large viewing window and sliding racks to deliver an epic outdoor cooking experience. With the 8-in-1 functions to smoke, grill, bake, sear, char-grill, barbecue, braise and roast, this multifunctional unit offers a total of 1,400 sq. inches of cooking space, a 40 lb. pellet hopper with probe storage in the lid, 5-tier slide-out rack system for customization, and 2 oven style probe thermometers to ensure the perfect temperature every time.

This pellet grill features include an extra-large backlit LCD controller with cooking read outs and Wi-Fi remote monitoring via the Cuisinart® Easy ConnectÔ mobile app. From the extra-large wrap around steel work surface with paper towel holder and tool hooks along with an express ash clean-out system, consumers can easily achieve a commercial style outdoor grilling experience.

"Cuisinart Outdoor Grilling is excited to continue to expand our line of pellet grills, as well as flavored wood pellets," says Lois Glasgow, Vice President of Marketing for The Fulham Group. "Our grills deliver great value and multi-function to continue enhancing the outdoor cooking experience for our customers."

To promote better flavor and longer burn time, Cuisinart® Premium Pellet Blends are made from genuine aged liquor and wine barrels and natural wood, making the perfect blend to accompany any protein. New this season, Cuisinart will offer a California Red Wine Hickory flavor.

The Cuisinart® Clermont Pellet Grill retails at $797. The Cuisinart® Premium BBQ Smoking Pellets, available in Cherry Rum, and Maple Bourbon and Premium California Red Wine Hickory retail at $14.97 for a 20 lb. bag.

For more information about the Clermont Pellet Grill, please visit https://www.cuisinart.com/shopping/outdoor-grilling/smokers_pellets/cgwm-080/.

About The Fulham Group

The Fulham Group is a fast-growing consumer products manufacturer based in Newton, MA focused on designing, developing, and marketing quality products in the consumer home and lifestyle industries. The company has an exclusive license with Cuisinart® for grilling accessories and outdoor grill and cooking appliances. These products include grills, griddles, smokers, pellet grills, portable grills, and grilling accessories. For more information, please visit: www.fulhamgroup.com.

About Cuisinart:

Cuisinart, universally known for introducing the food processor in America, is a leader in culinary appliances, professional quality cookware and kitchen accessories. The company's cutting-edge reputation can be seen on numerous fronts, from industry-first products and design awards to sponsorships of culinary events and TV cooking shows. Cuisinart manufactures a full range of products under the tagline, "Savor the Good Life®." These products include cookware, countertop cooking appliances, blenders, stand mixers and coffeemakers, as well as food processors, toasters and toaster ovens, ice cream makers, and waffle makers. For more information, please visit: www.cuisinart.com.

