The Functional Chocolate Company Delivers Decadent Chocolate Paired with Powerful Botanicals to Address Everyday Health Realities

"We all share many of the same issues, regardless of age, size, color, style or attitude," said Nicole Smith, CEO, The Functional Chocolate Company. "When we aren't feeling our best, the last thing we want is a bitter pill with uncertain side effects. Pairing chocolate with purposeful, natural ingredients for managing our everyday realities is simply a better option."

Functional Chocolate Company bars are made with Fair Trade 60% cacao from a cooperative of South American farmers. Crafted in the USA, these bars are 100% plant based, vegan, dairy-free, Non-GMO, cholesterol and gluten-free.

Initially, Functional Chocolate bars will address the four most cited conditions that impact women -- Rhythm Chocolate for PMS, Carefree Chocolate for Stress & Anxiety, Hot Chocolate for Menopause symptoms and Sexy Chocolate for Low Libido. Additional formulations will be released in the coming months.

"Women face unique health concerns, many of which continue to remain underserved by traditional wellness and nutraceutical approaches," explained Chris Peruzzi, COO and formulator, The Functional Chocolate Company. "Combining chocolate with active nutraceuticals creates an indulgent and especially effective experience, as the natural healthy fats in the chocolate act as a carrier to improve bioavailability of the other ingredients, and of course, it makes it more likely that customers actually consume it regularly for their best desired individual effects and benefits."

Flexible, fully customizable individual boxes, subscription and gift options are available at funcho.co . Look for Functional Chocolate Company products in your favorite retail locations soon.

About The Functional Chocolate Company:

Founded in 2020, The Functional Chocolate Company is headquartered in Evergreen, Colorado. Through experience, we've learned that there is a better way to treat everyday health realities by delivering purposeful, decadent chocolate for people actively practicing mindful wellness. The Functional Chocolate team brings together expertise across consumer product development, confectionary, nutraceutical, women's health and nutrition disciplines. Learn more at funcho.co .

Learn more about the science of Functional Chocolate on our blog

