The Functional Chocolate Company Featured in 'Power Pitch' Session at 2022 National Confectioners' Association Sweets & Snacks Expo

"With so many innovative companies participating at the Sweets & Snacks Expo, being selected to share our story and products was truly an honor," said Chris Peruzzi, COO and co-Founder, The Functional Chocolate Company. "Power Pitch was an incredible opportunity to introduce Functional Chocolate to leading retail decision makers, and the dialogue with the panel and audience was invaluable."

Celebrating its 25th anniversary, the Sweets & Snacks Expo includes hundreds of the world's best candy and snack makers displaying their latest innovations. The Functional Chocolate Company products are also included in the Featured Products Showcase.

Products from The Functional Chocolate company highlighted at the event include:

About The Functional Chocolate Company:

Chocolate can do more than just taste great! Functional Chocolate helps make every day a little better with condition specific blends of powerful botanicals and clinically researched ingredients paired with ethically sourced decadent dark chocolate. Our naturally vegan and gluten free chocolate bars address some of the most common health realities; from sleep to energy, focus and stress, to women's health concerns including PMS, menopause and low libido. Now your favorite superfood is supercharged. Experience the Sweet Taste of HealthⓇ

Flexible, fully customizable individual boxes and gift options are available at funcho.co , as well as popular retail locations .

