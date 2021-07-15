The Functional Chocolate Company Introduces New Brainy Chocolate for Sustained Focus & Mental Clarity

As students return to classrooms and workers return to office life, while others remain working from home offices, kitchens and basements, productivity and engagement are a struggle for many. Distractions are everywhere, pulling concentration in countless directions.

"As we come out of such an unusual year, the challenge of balancing work or studies with outside responsibilities and passions is more difficult than ever before," explained Nicole Smith, CEO, The Functional Chocolate Company. "Based on years of research and full of clinically-researched ingredients, our team formulated Brainy Chocolate as a delicious way to get your head back in the game."

With a combination of trusted botanicals including ginkgo biloba, bacopa and rhodiola, paired with a proprietary blend of amino acids, omega 3 fatty acids and Chocamine®, a patented cocoa-based ingredient that may help improve cognitive function, Zesty Orange flavored Brainy Chocolate brings you back to center with calm focus.

Other offerings from The Functional Chocolate company include:

All of The Functional Chocolate Company's bars are made with Fair Trade 60% cacao from a cooperative of South American farmers. Crafted in the USA, these bars are 100% plant-based, vegan, dairy-free, non-GMO, cholesterol-free and gluten-free.

About The Functional Chocolate Company:

Founded in 2020, The Functional Chocolate Company® is headquartered in Evergreen, Colorado. We believe that treating your health should be a treat. With a team from consumer product development, confectionery, nutraceutical and nutrition backgrounds, we've learned that there is a better way to treat everyday health realities.

Flexible, fully customizable individual boxes, subscriptions, and gift options are available at funcho.co , as well as popular retail locations .

For wholesale inquiries, please contact [email protected] or find us on RangeMe .

Supporting Resources:

● Learn more about the science of Functional Chocolate on our blog -- https://funcho.co/blogs/articles

● Follow @FunctionalChoc on:

SOURCE The Functional Chocolate Company

Related Links

https://funcho.co

