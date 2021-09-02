The Functional Chocolate Company Nominated and Shortlisted for The Global Vegan Awards 2021

EVERGREEN, Colo., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Functional Chocolate Company® is thrilled to announce that its products have been nominated and shortlisted for the LUXlife Global Vegan Awards 2021.

The Functional Chocolate Company offers fair trade, vegan dark chocolate paired with nutraceuticals - vitamins, minerals, botanicals and amino acids, to help address a variety of everyday health realities - from PMS to energy, stress, focus and more.

"Now more than ever, consumers are looking for novel approaches to health and wellness; products with function beyond just great taste," explained Nicole Smith, CEO, The Functional Chocolate Company. "This recognition in the Global Vegan Awards highlights our dedication to ensuring that our company, our brands and our products are radically inclusive and socially responsible. All of our products are plant-based, non-GMO, low-glycemic, cholesterol and gluten-free to ensure they can be enjoyed by as many conscious customers as possible."

The Global Vegan Awards 2021 showcases truly remarkable global businesses and professionals who have brought about positive change through a plant-based lifestyle. The awards are based on industry excellence, overall performance, client experience/feedback and incredible innovation.

Featured Products from The Functional Chocolate company include:

All of The Functional Chocolate Company's bars are made with Fair Trade 60% cacao from a cooperative of South American farmers.

About LUX Lifestyle:

LUXlife Magazine is a premium lifestyle publication which was founded in 2015 by the publishing company AI Global Media Ltd. Distributed to a circulation of 238,000 globally, LUXlife focuses on a range of topics within the luxury lifestyle industry, featuring articles on; fashion, beauty, fine dining, travel, luxury real estate, and much more. Within its pages you'll find everything from product news and reviews, to in-depth pieces on trends, features and comment; all designed to inform, entertain, and inspire.

About The Functional Chocolate Company:

Founded in 2020, The Functional Chocolate Company® is headquartered in Evergreen, Colorado. We believe that treating your health should be a treat. With a team from consumer product development, confectionery, nutraceutical and nutrition backgrounds, we've learned that there is a better way to treat everyday health realities.

Flexible, fully customizable individual boxes, subscriptions, and gift options are available at funcho.co, as well as popular retail locations.

For wholesale inquiries, please contact [email protected] or find us on RangeMe, Faire & Abound.

