The Functional Chocolate Company Wins Two Stevie® Awards for Women in Business

EVERGREEN, Colo., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Functional Chocolate Company ® has been named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award for Startup of the Year - Consumer Products Industries in the 18th annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Additionally, CEO of The Functional Chocolate Company Nicole Smith was recognized as Bronze Female Entrepreneur of the Year – Consumer Products.

The Functional Chocolate Company offers ethically-sourced, vegan dark chocolate paired with nutraceuticals - vitamins, minerals, botanicals and amino acids, to help address a variety of everyday health realities - from sleep to energy, stress to focus and much more.

"It's truly an honor to be featured in this prestigious, global awards program at such an early stage in our venture, having only sold our first bars earlier this year," said Nicole Smith, CEO, The Functional Chocolate Company. "These recognitions and our successful growth highlight that customers are increasingly benefiting from our sweet and simple way of addressing everyday health realities."

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they run– worldwide. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world's premier business awards.

Maggie Gallagher Miller, president of the Stevie Awards, said, "We thought the remarkable stories of achievement we saw in last year's awards couldn't be topped, but we were wrong. Women-owned and -run organizations have contributed significantly to the increase in innovation and entrepreneurial activity we've seen globally since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The nominations submitted to the 18th Stevie Awards for Women in Business that attest to this are inspiring, humbling and motivating. We congratulate all of our Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie winners. We look forward to celebrating them during our January 13 virtual ceremony, and to hearing from some of them during our Women|Future Conference."

Featured Products from The Functional Chocolate company include:

The Functional Chocolate Company was also recently named a shortlisted finalist in The Global Vegan Awards .

About The Stevie Awards:

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

About The Functional Chocolate Company:

Founded in 2020, The Functional Chocolate Company® is headquartered in Evergreen, Colorado. We believe that treating your health should be a treat. With a team from consumer product development, confectionery, nutraceutical and nutrition backgrounds, we've learned that there is a better way to treat everyday health realities.

Flexible, fully customizable individual boxes, subscriptions, and gift options are available at funcho.co , as well as popular retail locations .

. Learn more about the science of Functional Chocolate on our blog -- https://funcho.co/blogs/articles

