The Future is Bright: Millennials are Entering Motherhood with Control and Confidence, Prioritizing Self-Care and Maximizing Their Time

SEATTLE, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether for the first time or third, becoming a mom is an occasion full of emotion and excitement when the days can feel long but the years fly by. With more than 4 million babies being born each year, online retailer, Zulily, aims to make moms' lives easier and help maximize savings so she can stay focused on celebrating the little and big moments that come with a new family addition. This is exactly why Zulily is debuting its bi-annual Welcome Baby Event from April 6 – May 4 with the theme, "We Got You, Mama!" to help all new and expecting moms find the products and brands they need and want throughout their motherhood journey.

Over 500 millennial moms across the country, both new and expectant, told Zulily that they are feeling more prepared and confident as they enter motherhood. They are embracing a new all-in-one shopping approach, with 60% of moms with babies under 12 months shopping online for themselves and their baby at the same time so they have more time to focus on meaningful life experiences with their family. With this in mind, Zulily is uniquely positioned to help new and expecting moms easily and quickly discover new deals and fresh products every day with a shopping experience catered to their specific needs.

"Throughout their pregnancy and early months, the needs of both mom and baby are ever-evolving. We're anticipating those needs and making sure the products, prices and content on Zulily.com are personalized and ready for mom every day," said Erica Williams, Zulily's Kids Merchandise Manager. "Both new and expecting moms can find a variety of unique and diverse products during our bi-annual Welcome Baby event, all in one place, to not only maximize their savings, but also their time. Because we know that time is better spent with the family."

Other findings uncovered by Zulily's new research on new and expecting millennial moms includes:

Nesting Instincts : While moms overall feel more overwhelmed by financial burdens compared to a year ago, 70% of moms feel they're regaining control and confidence when it comes to "nesting" in preparation for welcoming baby home.





: While moms overall feel more overwhelmed by financial burdens compared to a year ago, 70% of moms feel they're regaining control and confidence when it comes to "nesting" in preparation for welcoming baby home. Value-Hunting, the Ultimate Mom Obstacle Course: Even with record-setting inflation, sticker shock isn't stopping moms from buying baby essentials – instead they're making trade-offs to ensure their newborn has everything they need (36%).





Even with record-setting inflation, sticker shock isn't stopping moms from buying baby essentials – instead they're making trade-offs to ensure their newborn has everything they need (36%). Grandparents or Google : While more tech savvy than previous generations, 73% of moms still opt to use a "phone-a-friend lifeline" for parenting tips and advice, leaning on family and friends who are moms.





: While more tech savvy than previous generations, 73% of moms still opt to use a "phone-a-friend lifeline" for parenting tips and advice, leaning on family and friends who are moms. TV Marathon or Marathon Training for the Soul: Moms are trading pandemic self-care habits, like binge watching TV, for self-love hobbies in 2022 as part of their daily routines to improve quality of life for herself and her family. Over a third of moms are incorporating self-care as part of their beauty and wellness routines (36%), while 30% are channeling their inner Home Edit skills by organizing and making their everyday lives easier, and 23% are opting for fashion and clothing to spruce up their wardrobes.

New and expecting moms will discover exclusive deals each week on over 1,500 new styles from brands she loves including: Milkbarn, Burt's Bees Baby, Honest Baby Clothing, Jojo Maman Bebe, Carter's, Baby Brezza, Chicco, Wonderfold Wagon, Little Millie, Mudpie, DockATot and more, all specially curated around on-trend themes to make her shopping experience easy and fun. These à la mode themes include Dream Big, Retro, Baby, Cottage Core and Vacay Vibes, so their baby nursery can be social media ready. For more information on the Welcome Baby Event, visit Zulily's The Find.

Methodology

These findings are based on a Pollfish survey of over 500 U.S. based moms between the ages of 25-44 that are expecting or have a baby under 12 months old. The survey was fielded in March 2022.

