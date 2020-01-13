THE FUTURE IS FASTER THAN YOU THINK: How Converging Technologies Are Transforming Business, Industries and Our Lives By Peter H. Diamandis and Steven Kotler New York Times Bestselling Authors of Abundance and BOLD

"The acceleration and convergence of exponential technologies will completely reshape every industry and society over the next decade. The Future is Faster Than You Think is the first book to thoroughly map this new territory. A fantastic guidebook for leaders, entrepreneurs, CEOs, and anyone who wants to understand the massive changes ahead." — Ray Kurzweil, a Director of Engineering, Google; founder and chancellor of Singularity University; author of the New York Times bestsellers The Singularity Is Near and How to Create a Mind "Diamandis and Kotler have written a powerful and beautiful masterpiece outlining a compelling future for humanity. The Future is Faster Than You Think offers CEOs and entrepreneurs a clear vision on the transformation of every major industry this decade. Required reading for anyone who wants to surf above the tsunami of change." — Tony Robbins, #1 New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and life and business strategist "Exponential technologies will transform every industry this decade. In this book, Diamandis and Kotler provide a deep and thorough researched view of the road ahead. Every entrepreneur and leader needs to understand the transformation and opportunities to plan and prepare. The future is faster than you think." — Pharrell Williams, artist and musician "In their amazing book The Future Is Faster Than You Think , Diamandis and Kotler offer us a hopeful and powerful vision of the future. Packed with amazing stories, mind-blowing technology and deep lessons about all of the extraordinary opportunities before us - a must read!" — Anousheh Ansari, CEO, XPRIZE; first private female astronaut

"There is little doubt that the decade to come will be filled with radical breakthroughs and world-changing surprises," writes Peter H. Diamandis and Steven Kotler in THE FUTURE IS FASTER THAN YOU THINK: How Converging Technologies Are Transforming Business, Industries, and Our Lives (January 28th, 2020/$28.00 hardcover). "Every major industry on our planet is about to be completely reimagined. For entrepreneurs, for innovators, for leaders, for anyone sufficiently nimble and adventurous, the opportunities will be incredible."

Technology is accelerating far more quickly than anyone could have imagined. During the next decade, we will experience more upheaval and create more wealth than we have in the past hundred years. In this gripping and insightful roadmap to our near future, Diamandis and Kotler investigate how wave after wave of exponentially accelerating technologies (defined as any technology that doubles in power while dropping in price on a regular basis) will impact both our daily lives and society as a whole. What happens as AI, robotics, virtual reality, and sensors crash into 3D printing, blockchain, and global gigabit networks? How will these convergences transform today's legacy industries? What will happen to the way we raise our kids, govern our nations, and care for our planet?

Diamandis, a space-entrepreneur-turned-innovation-pioneer, and Kotler, bestselling author and peak performance expert, probe the science of technological convergence and how it will reinvent every part of our lives, taking humanity into uncharted territories and reimagining the world as we know it. "Being able to see around the corner of tomorrow and being agile enough to adapt to what's coming have never been more important," the authors write. "And, in three parts, that's exactly what this book will do."

Part One explores breaking technologies currently on exponential growth curves, examining where they are today and where they're going: quantum computing, artificial intelligence, networks, robotics, virtual and augmented reality, 3-D printing, blockchain, materials science and nanotechnology, and biotechnology "We'll also assess a series of secondary forces—call them technological shock waves—and see how they're further accelerating the rate of change in the world and amplifying the scale of its impact."

Part Two focuses on key industries—shopping, advertising, entertainment, education, healthcare, longevity, business and food—to show how converging technologies are reshaping our world: "This portion provides a blueprint for tomorrow, a map of the major shifts coming to society, and a playbook for anyone interested in surfing the wave."

Part Three takes in the bigger picture, looking at a series of environmental, economic, and existential risks that threaten the progress we're about to make. The authors then expand their view from what's in store in the next decade to the full century, focusing on five great migrations—economic relocations, climate-change upheavals, virtual worlds explorations, outer space colonization, and hive-mind collaborations—to show how they will serve as powerful innovation accelerants and how technology can help solve the world's biggest problems.

Peter H. Diamandis is a New York Times bestselling author and the founder of more than twenty high-tech companies. He is the founder and executive chairman of the XPRIZE and executive founder of Singularity University, and the cofounder of Human Longevity, Inc., Celularity, and Bold Capital Partners. Diamandis attended MIT, where he received his degrees in molecular genetics and aerospace engineering, and Harvard Medical School, where he received his MD. In 2014 he was named one of "The World's 50 Greatest Leaders" by Fortune magazine.

Steven Kotler is a New York Times bestselling author, an award-winning journalist, and the founder and executive director of the Flow Research Collective. His books include Stealing Fire, BOLD, The Rise of Superman, Abundance, A Small Furry Prayer, Tomorrowland, West of Jesus, and Last Tango in Cyberspace. His work has been nominated for two Pulitzer Prizes, has been translated into more than forty languages, and has appeared in more than a hundred publications, including The New York Times Magazine, The Atlantic, Wired, Forbes, and Time.

