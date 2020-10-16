The Future of Artificial Intelligence in Financial Markets

LONDON, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- General Trading Company announced that about 98% of the profits made were due to its unique artificial intelligence technology.

"An important advantage of General Trading Company compared to other capital management companies active in the financial markets is the complete use of algorithmic trading and artificial intelligence," says Alex Amartiefio, CEO and one of the co-founders of General Trading Company in London.

Artificial Intelligence in Trading by General Tradings Company

General Trading is not alone and many other companies in various markets are trying to use artificial intelligence and trading algorithms; but the stunning results of this company has attracted a lot of attention. General Trading Company was registered in January 2019 and has raised its capital to 1 billion pounds in nine months.

Amartiefio believes that the company's success is not just an accident rather the result of years of experience among the company's founders and managers.

"The Artificial intelligence technology that we use is a product of j4cap, whose founder, Jeff Glickman, in addition to providing the artificial intelligence we need, is a consultant on our project. The artificial intelligence he designed and developed is excellent and is the result of decades of effort to build artificial intelligence technology," Amartiefio added.

