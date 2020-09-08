The Future of Data Mastering at Scale Takes Center Stage at Tamr's DataMasters Summit 2020

"2020 is the most extraordinary year any of us have witnessed and, for many businesses, it's both exposed existing weaknesses, created new challenges and revealed new opportunities," said Andy Palmer, co-founder and CEO of Tamr, who will kick the Summit off with a keynote on The State of Digital Transformation from Boston's Fenway Park. "The DataMasters Summit will bring industry leaders and experts together to showcase how data can help all businesses forge a better path forward and offer attendees the blueprints for blazing that trail within their organization."

"We've designed DataMasters as a targeted learning opportunity with two dedicated tracks - The DataOps Ecosystem and Driving Business Through Data - to help attendees get the most out of their experience," said Anthony Deighton, Tamr's chief product officer and leader of the Future of Data Mastering At Scale session. "From keynotes on digital transformation, master data management and data leadership to data and DataOps best practices, and industry-specific breakout sessions, there's knowledge to be gained for anyone who lives in the data world."

DataMasters features more than 20 unique sessions over the course of two days—and we're still adding more! Some of the can't miss presentations include:

Day 1:

Master Data Management (MDM) Has Failed : Michael Stonebraker , Tamr co-founder and CTO, MIT professor, and 2014 Turing Award winner, will lead a session on how organizations should stop failing their data projects as they rely on traditional MDM and offer effective approach for scalable data mastering.

: , Tamr co-founder and CTO, professor, and 2014 Turing Award winner, will lead a session on how organizations should stop failing their data projects as they rely on traditional MDM and offer effective approach for scalable data mastering. Best Practices for the CDO and Data Leaders in Times of Change : Elena Alikhachkina, global VP of Data, Analytics, Technology and Digital Transformation at Danone; Kathleen Maley , former Head of Consumer and Digital Analytics at KeyBank; and others will come together in a collaborative roundtable and Q&A to discuss the unanticipated challenges of 2020 and how they've combatted them.

: Elena Alikhachkina, global VP of Data, Analytics, Technology and Digital Transformation at Danone; , former Head of Consumer and Digital Analytics at KeyBank; and others will come together in a collaborative roundtable and Q&A to discuss the unanticipated challenges of 2020 and how they've combatted them. Leveraging Data to Reduce Spend : Listen to Thermo Fisher explain how data mastering helped reduce spend and increase visibility into all aspects of the procurement process flow.

: Listen to explain how data mastering helped reduce spend and increase visibility into all aspects of the procurement process flow. Data Mastering for COVID-19 Disease Tracking: Paul Balas , Consultant and Former Chief Advisor Advanced Analytics at Newmont Mining, will unveil his work and findings from a COVID-19 disease tracking project.

Day 2:

Scaling Data in the Cloud Series : Data and analytics leaders from Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services, and Google Cloud discuss leveraging the cloud as a building block of data agility and scalability while sharing real-world advice on cloud migration.

: Data and analytics leaders from Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services, and Google Cloud discuss leveraging the cloud as a building block of data agility and scalability while sharing real-world advice on cloud migration. Three Key Business Benefits for Establishing Data as an Asset : Panelists from Credit Suisse and SK Holdings discuss the real business outcomes that they've seen from working with Tamr's data mastering platforms.

: Panelists from Credit Suisse and SK Holdings discuss the real business outcomes that they've seen from working with Tamr's data mastering platforms. Federal Government Sessions on Data Strategy, Geospatial Data Mastering and More: Federal data experts will speak about leveraging data as an asset in a panel led by Nick Sinai, former U.S. Deputy CTO of the Obama Administration, as well as presentations on Geospatial Data Mastering tactics, and DataOps Best Practices.

Federal data experts will speak about leveraging data as an asset in a panel led by Nick Sinai, former U.S. Deputy CTO of the Obama Administration, as well as presentations on Geospatial Data Mastering tactics, and DataOps Best Practices. Industry Discussions About DataOps Best Practices: Frontline experts offer real-life examples of DataOps deployments and how to deploy a DataOps approach. Sessions will focus on Financial Services (Santander), Public Sector (Air Force SEEK Eagle Office), Healthcare and Manufacturing (Hess).

To find more information about the event, including the complete list of speakers, and to register to attend, please visit: https://www.tamr.com/data-masters-summit-2020/ .

Additionally, registrants will be able to view all sessions on-demand after the event.

