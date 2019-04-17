The Future of Energy in the Digital and Intelligent Age

HOUSTON, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In this digital age, emerging technologies are transforming the way everyone approaches business, and the energy industry is no different. As the 2019 Offshore Technology Conference gets underway this May in Houston, Nguyen & Chen, LLP is inviting leaders across the energy sector from the U.S. and China, as well as tech specialists, for an informative evening on how oil & gas companies can leverage innovative technologies, including artificial intelligence and drones, in ways that serve to revitalize corporate structure and which will further disrupt the energy industry.

Hosted by Nguyen & Chen, LLP, the 2019 Energy & the Digital Era reception will take place Tuesday, May 7 from 6:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. CDT at the Hilton Houston Southwest, 6780 Southwest Freeway, Houston, TX 77074. Registration fee: $100 per person. Dress: Business formal attire.

To reserve your spot, please visit here.

Discussion topics will include:

Cyber security in the digital & intelligent era, and why CEOs should care

U.S. experts on sales strategy in oil & gas equipment

UAV application in energy and on-site demonstration

IT compliance challenges confronting companies today

Encryption and sensitive data management to prevent theft of corporate and personal financial information

Prediction of Chinese investments in overseas energy projects

Sponsors and co-organizers for the event include Ernst & Young, Merrill Lynch and the Chinese Association of Professionals Science and Technology, as well as special sponsor China Mobile International.

For more information, contact Joanna Wang at 713-818-8866, via WeChat at Jwang-2017 or by email: jwang@nguyen-chen.com. In China, please call Annie Chen at (+86) 136 0108 1129.

About Nguyen & Chen, LLP

Nguyen & Chen LLP was incorporated in Houston, Texas, in 2011, and has since grown into a thriving, multidisciplinary practice. Our team of licensed, bilingual attorneys have far-ranging expertise in Sino-American commercial transactions, civil and commercial litigation, and employment and investment-related immigration matters. In an era of increasing globalization and complexity, Nguyen & Chen brings unparalleled cross-cultural fluency in Chinese and U.S. law and business culture.

For more, visit www.nguyen-chen.com or message us on WeChat at nclaw2011.

SOURCE Nguyen & Chen, LLP

Related Links

http://www.nguyen-chen.com

