The Future of Food & Agriculture: BMO Hosts World-Leading Farm to Market Conference for 16th Consecutive Year

The conference will cover industry leaders from public and private companies across the full spectrum of the food value chain, including agribusiness, fertilizer, ag chemicals, food and beverage, cannabis, retail distribution, grocery and restaurant sectors

NEW YORK, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - BMO Capital Markets is hosting its 16th annual Farm to Market Conference on May 19th and 20th, 2021. Once again, this year's conference will be virtual and feature thematic panel sessions, company presentations and one-on-one meetings.

All businesses involved in the food chain – from fertilizer, ag chemical and agribusiness, to food and beverage, cannabis, supply chain logistics, grocery retail and restaurants – have experienced volatility since the start of the pandemic, which is expected to continue to have resounding effects. In addition, the industry faces enhanced ESG investing targets as well as higher commodity prices and increased demand, which are driving inflation costs. During the conference, global institutional investors, financial sponsors and companies will have access to company presentations and thematic panel discussions addressing these and other relevant and timely topics across the entire agri-food industry.

As the debate about how the world will eat in a post-COVID world continues to take shape, Kelly Bania, Food Retail & Distribution Analyst, will host fireside chats with major U.S. retailers Kroger (KR) and Albertsons (ACI) and food service distributor US Foods (USFD).

On day two, Bania, along with Ken Zaslow, Food & Agribusiness Analyst, will co-host Kroger (KR), Kellogg (K) and Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) on ESG Across the Food Chain, while Joel Jackson, Fertilizer and Chemicals Analyst, will host CF Industries, FMC and OCP Group for an ESG and Crop Input Producer panel.

Other BMO analysts hosting the conference include Andrew Strelzik, Restaurants Analyst and Tamy Chen, Cannabis Analyst.

Senior executives from more than 90 companies leading agribusiness, fertilizer, ag chemicals, food and beverage, cannabis, retail distribution, grocery and restaurant businesses will discuss important industry trends. Participants include:

Albertsons (ACI)

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

Bayer (BAYN.gr)

BHP (BHP)

Bunge (BG)

CF Industries (CF)

Corteva (CTVA)

FMC (FMC)

Kellogg Co (K)

Kroger (KR)

Mosaic (MOS)

Nutrien (NTR)

Tyson Foods (TSN)

Sanderson Farms (SAFM)

U.S. Foods (USFD)

Yara (YAR)

