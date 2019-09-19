The Future of Food: FoodTechIL 2019 is Here With the Most Revolutionary and Breakthrough Food Technologies in the World

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Israeli Based food and beverage company, Strauss Group (TASE: STRS) will be hosting one of the biggest food-tech events of the year, that will take place next week in Hanger 11, Tel Aviv Port.

The event will host more than 1,200 participants from around the world including senior executives from major Food & Beverage companies such as Pepsico, Danone, Mondelez, Jivaudan and many more. The event will also exhibit more than 50 international startup companies that will present the most innovative and breakthrough technologies in food-tech.

The event will begin at 8:30 AM and will include a main plenary session and 6 round table "foodtalks" that will be in partnerships with food and beverage companies and will include subjects such as plastics, the future of protein, food & health, circular food and more.

The Israeli food tech ecosystem is rapidly growing and making Israel the foodtech nation. According to estimates, Israel has more than 500 food and agricultural technological startup companies that plan to revolutionize the food sector. Strauss group has invested in food tech innovation through the kitchen food tech hub and the formation of alpha Strauss 8 years ago with a vision to leverage technologies and enable the company to accelerate global growth and provide solutions for major challenges in the food chain value.

The startup companies that will attend the event are working in various fields of the industry – alternative ingredients, health & wellness, food safety, production systems, food chain and more.

"Businesses today understand that we have a crucial role in using technology to make a positive impact on society, on people's health & wellness and the environment. Expectations from businesses are increasing and it is very encouraging to see that companies understand the important role that we have in people's lives. Our responsibility is to make food in a sustainable way that goes beyond profits and revenue and focuses on people, society and the planet." – Ofra Strauss, Chairperson, Strauss Group

"Companies must think ahead to stay ahead while preparing for the consumer of the future. The Israeli eco-system is buzzing, and Israel is rapidly evolving from the startup nation to the FoodTech nation. Technology is changing fast and Israeli companies are at the forefront of the global food revolution. Food tech enables us to use technology to find solutions for the biggest problems in the industry and prepare for an unknown world that will constantly change and evolve." – Giora BarDea, CEO & President, Strauss Group

