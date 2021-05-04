The Future Of Golf Has Arrived With The Groundbreaking Of Omni PGA Frisco Resort

FRISCO, Texas, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Omni Hotels & Resorts announced today the start of construction on the highly anticipated Omni PGA Frisco Resort featuring 501 guest rooms and seven four-bedroom golf villas. Set to open in Spring 2023, this extraordinary resort development in partnership with PGA of America and the City of Frisco will become a leading destination for golf providing an unparalleled experience for those who are advanced players, new to the game, and everything in between. Peter Strebel, President of Omni Hotel & Resorts broke ground alongside owners Bob Rowling, Founder of TRT Holdings, Inc., and Blake Rowling, President of TRT Holdings, Inc., as well as Governor Greg Abbott, Mayor Jeff Cheney and PGA President Jim Richerson.



Left to right: Blake Rowling, Bob Rowling, Governor Greg Abbott, PGA President Jim Richerson, Mayor Jeff Cheney, Bruce Wright (SB Architects), Peter Strebel

"Today marks an exciting new chapter for Omni Hotels & Resorts as we break ground on our first resort to be built from the ground up," said Peter Strebel. "We're honored to be able to celebrate this momentous occasion in our home state of Texas and to build the Omni brand's flagship resort in the City of Frisco. Omni Hotels & Resorts exists to provide guests authentically local experiences and this stunning resort will certainly create a lasting legacy for golf enthusiasts, families and groups for generations to come."

Omni Hotels & Resorts is developing this bold, signature golf resort in collaboration with a team of seasoned hospitality professionals, including SB Architects and Robert Glazier Architects, Brasfield & Gorrie (general contractor) and Jeffrey Beers International (interior design). The resort will feature 501 luxurious guest rooms, seven private golf villas, each with dramatic views of two 18-hole championship golf courses designed by Beau Welling and Gil Hanse. A true culinary, recreation, relaxation, meeting and entertainment destination, Omni PGA Frisco Resort will offer 12 dining outlets, three pools including an adults-only rooftop infinity pool, 127,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event space, and a destination spa. PGA Frisco is the new home of the PGA Headquarters, which was designed to deliver innovative and differentiated experiences for 28,000 PGA Golf Professionals and golfers of all abilities. An expansive retail and entertainment district will feature dining, shopping and an outdoor stage set to be activated for concerts and other outdoor programming.

As a $500 million investment into the City of Frisco, Omni PGA Frisco Resort is the largest resort currently in development in the country. The resort will be a beacon within the community and country for PGA Championship golf, instruction, and play. Omni PGA Frisco Resort will provide experiences that pull through the local flavor of the destination and surroundings through design, amenities, and services:

Design : The exterior and interiors are locally inspired with a contemporary twist, creating a residential feel that creates comfort and familiarity. Taking cues from the resort's surroundings, the design inspiration leans heavily on clean architectural lines embellished with a mix of stone, wood and metals, resembling the modern ranch style homes found throughout Texas . The centerpiece of the resort, its two championship golf courses designed by Beau Welling and Gil Hanse, is reflected throughout the interiors from floor to ceiling windows in the lobby and many dining outlets providing uninterrupted views, to subtle design details that are a nod to classic and tailored elements of golf within the guestrooms. Whether the perforated strips of leather at headboards inspired by the broguing on a golf shoe, a leather wrapped floor lamp or leather trimmed sofas inspired by a golf bag and glove, or the carpets inspired by the topography of the PGA golf course, these nods pay homage to the location and ethos of the resort.

Omni PGA Frisco Resort will offer 12 culinary outlets, available for resort guests, members, visitors and residents of the local community, most providing sweeping views and outdoor access to the golf courses. Fine dining and casual fare will satisfy every palate with a lobby bar; all-day dining outlet with to-go offerings; signature specialty dining; coffee and ice cream shops, and more. Amenities: Complementing the local area's many attractions and activities, Omni PGA Frisco Resort will be home to a destination spa offering wellness experiences and salon services, a retail district, and multiple pools such as a family pool with splash pad, and adults-only rooftop deck with an infinity pool and outdoor bar overlooking the golf course.

Complementing the local area's many attractions and activities, Omni PGA Frisco Resort will be home to a destination spa offering wellness experiences and salon services, a retail district, and multiple pools such as a family pool with splash pad, and adults-only rooftop deck with an infinity pool and outdoor bar overlooking the golf course. Golf & Outdoor Recreation: Designed to welcome golfers of all skill-levels, PGA Frisco will feature two 18-hole championship golf courses, a lighted 10-hole short course and 2-acre putting green, Lounge by Topgolf, PGA Frisco Coaching Center and a practice facility will be anchored by a clubhouse and entertainment district. The resort will open in 2023 in time to host to the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, which will then kickoff an exciting calendar of 26 championships scheduled in Frisco through 2034, including the PGA Championship and the KPMG Women's PGA Championship. Additional outdoor activities include tennis, pickleball and bocce ball.

Renderings of Omni PGA Frisco Resort can be found HERE, and images of the groundbreaking event can be found HERE.

