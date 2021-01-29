The Future of Home Buying Arrives in Los Angeles/Riverside

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- House X today announced Los Angeles/Riverside as one of the pilot cities to launch the American Dream 2021, expanding home ownership; featuring over 40,000 new, healthier, energy-efficient homes across the country valued at over $18 Billion with up to $364 million in stimulus by providing home buyers free renewable energy and a discounted mortgage.

The virtual home buying event is limited to selected markets in the United States--admission is free to consumers. Free stimulus incentives apply to all contracts executed from January 27-April 15, 2021 for registered home buyers.

The Los Angeles/Riverside Area Pilot includes:

Over 1,192 new homes in over 290 communities with 149 homes ready for quick move-in

Renewable electricity at zero cost to registered home buyers

to registered home buyers 1% discounted mortgage for the first 12 months, followed by either 14 or 29 years of fixed-rate record low mortgage rate on FDA conforming loans

Potential reduction in carbon emissions-- equivalent of removing 2,622 gas-powered cars off the road per year



Potential free stimulus for renewable energy= $12.98 million going back into the local economy

WHY: The purpose of the event is to expand home ownership by educating consumers on the advantages of smart, healthier, sustainable homes that are more efficient, lower carbon footprint and less expensive to own, operate, protect and maintain - lowering total cost of ownership. The home is more important than ever since the onset of the pandemic and the trend was a highlight at CES with smart home technology with a focus on hygiene, cleanliness, energy-efficiency and sustainability.

The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) is finding more and more evidence that the pandemic is changing America's home buying plans. Rose Quint writes in NAHB's Eye on Housing Blog that the percentage of those households considering purchasing a home within the next year took the largest jump in the history of the association's Housing Trends Report.

The new administration is also launching efforts to expand home ownership and offset costs through a proposed tax incentive. The proposal states its purpose to:

"Help families buy their first homes and build wealth by creating a new refundable, advanceable tax credit of up to $15,000. Biden's new First Down Payment Tax Credit will help families offset the costs of homebuying and help millions of families lay down roots for the first time. Building off of a temporary tax credit expanded as part of the Recovery Act, this tax credit will be permanent and advanceable, meaning that homebuyers receive the tax credit when they make the purchase instead of waiting to receive the assistance when they file taxes the following year."

HOW:

The Smart Mortgage™: House X has partnered with a leading mortgage lender to create a special below-market mortgage; a one percent discounted mortgage for the first 12 months of a 15- or 30-year fixed rate conforming mortgage.

House X has partnered with a leading mortgage lender to create a special below-market mortgage; a one percent discounted mortgage for the first 12 months of a 15- or 30-year fixed rate conforming mortgage. The Healthier Home: In collaboration with Delos, every home buyer will receive a multi-room advanced air purification system for their new home upon move-in, helping reduce particles that carry airborne bacteria, viruses and allergens.

In collaboration with every home buyer will receive a multi-room advanced air purification system for their new home upon move-in, helping reduce particles that carry airborne bacteria, viruses and allergens. The Location Report™: Nothing will impact the financial picture of a home as much as its location. With custom insights available nowhere else, the House X Location Report reveals 300+ insights about any address in America. It is free to registered home shoppers.

Nothing will impact the financial picture of a home as much as its location. With custom insights available nowhere else, the House X Location Report reveals 300+ insights about any address in America. It is free to registered home shoppers. The RESNET Home Energy Rating System (HERS) Index is the nationally recognized system for inspecting and calculating a home's energy performance. Similar to a MPG sticker for cars, except for new homes.

WHEN: American Dream 2021 Pilot Program will include free stimulus incentives on fully executed purchase contracts between January 27 - April 15, 2021.

WHERE: American Dream 2021 is limited to home purchases in selected pilot cities available on houseX.com.

PILOT MARKETS:

CALIFORNIA

Los Angeles/Riverside Area

Orange County

Sacramento

San Diego Area

San Francisco

FLORIDA

Jacksonville

Orlando

Naples

Sarasota

Tampa

Miami

GEORGIA

Atlanta

NORTH CAROLINA

Charlotte

Raleigh/Durham

PENNSYLVANIA

Philadelphia

TENNESSEE

Nashville

TEXAS

Austin

Dallas/Fort Worth

Houston

San Antonio

Experts Available for Interview:

House X : William Farrell , President

: , President Delos (Air Purification) : Paul Scialla , CEO and Founder

: , CEO and Founder RESNET (Energy Ratings) : Ryan Meres , Program Director

: , Program Director The MReport (Mortgage Industry Insights): Rachel Williams

About House X:

House X World is a consumer-focused Smart Home Marketplace that empowers home enthusiasts with data and resources to make more informed decisions while making their home purchase and investing on the consumer's behalf to make a home a smart home at zero cost to them. HOUSE X companies are consumer advocates and licensed realty organizations that exclusively represent home shoppers and buyers - not home sellers. The company serves as the primary manager of American Dream Pilot Project. The executives of House X have over 40 years of experience in representing builders, developers, Federal, State and local governments.

