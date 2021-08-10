"The Future of Psychedelics" Investors Dinner Convenes in Boulder, Colorado

Between September 2020 and January 2021 alone, psychedelics companies raised more than $550 million Tweet this

"My team and I have built an extensive network of high-impact investors interested in psychedelics," says Michael Huttner, president of the Huttner Group. "The interest in our 'Future of Psychedelics' Investors Dinner has been overwhelming. Confirmed attendees include ultra-high-net-worth individuals and family offices from the U.S. and abroad, all of whom are traveling to Boulder to learn more about this exciting new industry and the opportunity to invest in businesses at the forefront of its growth."

According to Psy Market Research, psychedelics fundraising has significantly accelerated in recent months. Between September 2020 and January 2021 alone, psychedelics companies raised more than $550 million, and the total amount of capital raised industry-wide continues to trend upward.

"The Future of Psychedelics" Presenters:

AJNA BioSciences - A botanical drug development company focused on naturally derived compounds to target innovative new therapies for depression, addiction, PTSD, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

aNUma - Creating breakthrough therapeutics by combining psychedelic science with group experiences in virtual reality. Led by experienced technology entrepreneurs and some of the world's top psychedelic practitioners and researchers, aNUma is raising seed capital to turn their data-backed proof-of-concept into a platform for delivering best-practice psychedelic preparation and integration at scale.

Psychedelic Water - The world's first commercially available, branded psychedelic blend with all-natural ingredients offering a mild, mood-boosting experience. The Water contains kava root, which originated in the South Pacific and has been used for centuries as a ritualistic drink brewed into a tea that provides an elevated and relaxing effect. Psychedelic Water is raising up to $7.5M as a pre-IPO offering to continue its growth.

Woven Science - A wellness platform building an ecosystem of companies in four key focus areas: compounds, clinics, community, and technology and a portfolio up more than 400% in two years since inception. Woven is raising a $7M bridge round to accelerate the next growth phase via a merger with a high-conviction drug development company before a combined Series A in Q4, 2021.

"We are thrilled to have an all-star line-up of speakers, presenters, and attendees for this exciting event," said Jade Green, founder and CEO of Jade Green Consulting. "The psychedelics space represents a new, high-growth opportunity for investors that will have a profound impact on people, the economy, and society as a whole," Green noted.

"The Future of Psychedelics" Investors Dinner is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. The event is limited to accredited and institutional investors. Request an invitation from Michael Huttner at [email protected].

Contact:

Leland Radovanovic

Conscious Communications Collective

845-200-5249

[email protected]

SOURCE Young America Capital

