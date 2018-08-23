The Future of Social Media is Here - Trust and Security Are Back

MODIIN, Israel, Nov. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- realfriends is a new-generation Social App similar to FB, except it offers security, privacy and intimacy which are not experienced today by FB users.

realfriends is changing the rules of social media - there is no commercial content on the app and it is the only social app that does not spy, track, see or follow its users in any way.

realfriends Login to your different groups

realfriends believes that what a user shares in social media is different whether it is with family, friends, gym, work or other. Therefore, in the app you create as many independent groups as you want of up to 25 members each maintaining relevance and privacy.

realfriends does not control the user Timeline - all that your friends post, you will see. Users also have full control over how their posts or images will be shared, without compromising security.

The role of social media has never been more in the news. People are made aware of how Facebook and others have accumulated their personal details and information which they manipulate and use for their advertisers. Most realize now that they are constantly watched, followed and spied on. They feel and know that they have lost control of their intimacy and cannot anymore trust most social apps.

The business model of a social network centered on profit and their advertisers is OVER.

realfriends has identified the following main problems of Facebook and similar, and is proposing these innovative solutions:

FB collects as much information on the users as possible to allow the best accurate targeting for their advertisers.realfriends does not collect any information on the user except the information at time of registration as: name, birthdate, sex, country. FB follows the user on the web to gather more data about him/her, whether the user is logged in FB or not.realfriends does not collect any info about the user nor spy or follow him/her in any way. realfriends does not follow or record any web activities of the user. FB decides and controls what posts a user will see on his timeline.realfriends does not decide or control what appears on the user timeline, whatever his/her real friends post will appear on the timeline, nothing more and nothing less. Users fear for their intimacy and security, they post fewer personal photos and posts, they worry how much it will be shared and where it could end up.By limiting the number of friends in each group, realfriends encourages users to share their most intimate moments and thoughts with their closest friends, allowing more intimacy and control on personal info or pictures. Multiple commercial posts appear on the user timelinerealfriends does not in any way sell commercial spaces to advertisers. Therefore, the user will never see commercial posts on the timeline, never . realfriends has No commercial content.

"At realfriends, it's all about quality over quantity when it comes to building and maintaining relationships," founder Raphael A. says.

We are bringing back sincerity and intimacy into today's social media and relationships. The aim: To completely change and redefine the way we connect and communicate in social media.

realfriends - Be part of the Revolution

Available for iOS and Android

