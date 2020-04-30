The Future of the DC Power Supplies Industry 2020-2028

DUBLIN, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global DC Power Supplies Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forcast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global DC Power Supplies Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2028.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growing demand for DC power supplies in IoT test applications and increasing demand for energy-efficient DC power supplies.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.



With a comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the World, the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.



Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, regions and countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Application Analysis

1.5 Strategic Benchmarking

1.6 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Growing Demand for DC Power Supplies in IoT Test Applications

3.1.2 Increasing Demand for Energy-Efficient DC Power Supplies

3.1.3 Growing Usage of DC Power Supplies in Medical & Healthcare Devices

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 DC Power Supplies Market, By Type

4.1 DC-DC

4.2 AC-DC



5 DC Power Supplies Market, By Output Power

5.1 High Output (100-250 kW)

5.2 Low Output (Up to 10 kW)

5.3 Medium Output (10-100 kW)



6 DC Power Supplies Market, By Application

6.1 Wireless Communication & Infrastructure

6.2 Aerospace, Defense, & Government Services

6.3 Automotive

6.4 Energy



7 DC Power Supplies Market, By Geography

7.1 North America

7.1.1 US

7.1.2 Canada

7.1.3 Mexico

7.2 Europe

7.2.1 Germany

7.2.2 U.K

7.2.3 Italy

7.2.4 France

7.2.5 Spain

7.2.6 Rest of Europe

7.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.1 China

7.3.2 Japan

7.3.3 India

7.3.4 Australia

7.3.5 New Zealand

7.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.4 Middle East

7.4.1 Saudi Arabia

7.4.2 UAE

7.4.3 Rest of Middle East

7.5 Latin America

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Rest of Latin America

7.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

7.6.1 South Africa

7.6.2 Others



8 Key Player Activities

8.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.3 Product Launch & Expansions

8.4 Other Activities



9 Leading Companies

9.1 TDK Lambda

9.2 Acopian

9.3 Artesyn Embedded Power

9.4 B&K Precision

9.5 Chroma ATE

9.6 Good Will Instrument

9.7 iTech Electronic

9.8 Keysight Technologies

9.9 Kikusui Electronics

9.10 Magna-Power

9.11 Matsusada Precision

9.12 Mean Well

9.13 Regatron

9.14 Rohde & Schwarz

9.15 Tektronix



