The Future of the Electric Vehicles Market and the Impact of Clean Air Zones

The "The Electric Vehicle Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With 88% of the largest fleets planning to purchase EVs in the next 12 months, and over half of fleets predicting to purchase at least one EV by 2021 the momentum towards electrification is clear. However, UK fleets are predicted to play catch-up on their infrastructure whilst anticipating a raft of new electric car model launches which is driving confidence in the switch to electric.



SMEs indicate a cautious approach to EVs influenced by essential use drivers and prohibitive purchase price. With the introduction of Clean Air Zones cited as a primary driver for van fleets to consider switching to electric it is important to understand how decision-making is influenced within organisations.



The "EV Report 2020" identifies the business rationale behind decisions to adopt EVs, motivations to change and influencing factors that inform communications. The report is designed in landscape format to aid charting and infographics. Over 300 online interviews were conducted with SMEs and corporate fleets, whist seven focus groups provide unique insight on the requirements for fleets to switch.



By 2022 businesses with fleets of all sizes expect to be ordering significant numbers of electric vehicles. In 50-plus car fleets as many as 40% of new cars could be electric within three years.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive summary

Fleet objectives 2020-21

The profile of report respondents

Who really influences fleet decisions?

The principal reasons for adopting electric vehicles

The impact of clean air zones

The pain points' of going electric

The changes required to persuade fleets to go electric

The assistance fleets are seeking from suppliers

The electric car ordering intentions of fleets

The electric van ordering intentions of fleets

Fleet funding decisions for electric cars

Companies Mentioned



Addison Lee Group

BMW

BP Chargemaster

Fleet Alliance

Gnewt

Hyundai

Lex Autolease

Nissan

Toyota

VW Group

