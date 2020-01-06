The Future of the Global Facility Management (FM) Market, 2019-2025 - Opportunities in Workplace Optimisation & WCM, Energy Management, Data Analytics, Technical (Hard) Services, Service Integration
The global Facility Management (FM) market is going through a major transformation, driven by technology innovation, new business models, emerging value propositions, competitive disruption, and creative new service offerings. In many parts of the world, FM services are commoditising and there is a need for innovation and new value propositions if suppliers are to avoid the cost trap.
This visionary study identifies the 8 most significant transformational trends that will define the future of the FM market (Business Productivity; User Experience and Human Touch; Sustainability; Artificial Intelligence and Robots; Selling Outcomes; Partnering and Collaboration; IoT and Cloud Services; Selling to the CXO). Meanwhile changes in technology, labour force, and workplace will have a significant impact on FM, in terms of customer base, value proposition, efficiency of delivery, and service needs.
This study also presents the growth outlook for the market until 2025 and analyses the future of competition, market share evolution, service integration strategies, competitive trends, the impact of technology, the future of the workplace, and the market outlook for major regions, namely North America (NA), Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW).
In such a big and mature industry, organic growth is hard to find, therefore, companies need to innovate if they are to keep growing and remain profitable. The growth opportunities examined in this study include Workplace Optimisation and Workplace Change Management; Energy Management; Data Analytics; Service Integration; and Hard (Technical) Services.
The market will continue to move quickly towards service integration, and sophisticated advisory services focused on business productivity and Merger and Acquisition (M&A) activity will continue apace. This shift from cost focus to total client advisory services, outcome selling, and value creation will underpin the key transformations in the FM market in the next 6 years. Innovation must focus on the digitalisation of buildings, workplace optimisation, new customer-centric business models, user experience, and holistic productivity solutions.
Key Issues Addressed
- What is the current FM market outlook?
- What are the transformational trends in the FM market from 2018 till 2025?
- What is the global FM market forecast for 2025?
- How will the transformational trends yield new business opportunities in growth markets?
- What is the FM market vision for 2025 by region?
- What are the top technology and service opportunities in the FM market by 2025?
- What are the changes that will occur in the competitive landscape for FM by 2025?
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings and CEO's 360 Degree Perspective
- Global FM Market Engineering Measurements
- Top Predictions for the FM Market
- Future of FM-Top 5 Market Developments
- Transformational Trends in the FM Market
- Global FM Market in Numbers
- Global Future of Work
- Vision for the FM Market
- Top 5 Growth Opportunities in FM Markets
- Key Conclusions
- Associated Research and Multimedia on FM
2. Research Scope, Objectives, Methodology, and Background
- Market Definitions
- Market Segmentation
- Geographical Scope
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
3. FM-Growth Outlook 2025
- Global Growth Summary
- Global FM Market Engineering Measurements
- The Global FM Market Universe
- Revenue Forecast-Global Facility Management Market
- The FM Market by Customer Sector
- The FM Market by Service Segment
- Global Growth Outlook
- Regional Growth Outlook
- Service Integration and IFM Growth
4. Global FM Market-Transformational Trends
- Market Roadmap
- Top Transformational Trends in FM
- Trend 1-Business Productivity
- Trend 2-User Experience and Human Touch
- Trend 3-Sustainability
- Trend 4-AI and Robots
- Trend 5-Selling Outcomes
- Trend 6-Partnerships and Collaborations
- Trend 7-IoT and Cloud Services
- Trend 8-Selling to the CXO
5. The Future of Competition in FM
- The Future of Competition
- FM Service Provider Landscape
- Competitive Environment
- Market Share Analysis
- Market Share Evolution
- Service Integration Strategies
- Competitor Growth Analysis
- Strategic Focus
- Competitive Convergence
- Competitive Trends
- Chinese Companies to Watch
- Regional Competitive Trends
- Partnering and Collaborating-The Start-Up and Emerging Companies Ecosystem
6. Mega Trend Impact on FM
- Key Shifts in Demographics and Technology
- Key Shifts in Workforce
- Future of Work-Segments to Explore for FM Suppliers
- Labour Force
- Ageing Population
- Female Empowerment
- Generation Y Employees
- Crowdsourcing as a New Outsourcing Model
- Modular Work Structures
- Office Design to Drive Collaboration
7. Impact of Technology on FM Services
- Impact of Technology
- Technology Roadmap Towards Smart and Connected Buildings
- Technology in Buildings-Top Developments to Watch
- Connectivity and Convergence
- Big Data and Analytics
- Internet of Things (IoT)
8. Growth Opportunities by Region
- Growth Opportunities by Region
- Regional Growth Comparison
- Regional Segmentation and Market Tiers
- Strategic Growth Trends by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of World
9. Growth Pipeline and Top Growth Opportunities
- Levers for Growth
- Top 5 Growth Opportunities in FM Markets
10. Vision and Strategy-Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 1-Workplace Optimisation and WCM
- Growth Opportunity 2-Energy Management
- Growth Opportunity 3-Data Analytics
- Growth Opportunity 4-Technical (Hard) Services
- Growth Opportunity 5-Service Integration
11. Growth Opportunities Matrix
- Identifying Your Company's Growth Zone
- Growth Opportunities 1-5-Vision and Strategy
- Growth Opportunities Matrix
12. Growth Strategy and Implementation
- Growth Strategies for Your Company
- Prioritised Opportunities through Implementation
