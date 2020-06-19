The Future of the Hostels Industry: COVID-19 Growth and Change (2020-2030)

DUBLIN, June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hostels Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hostels market is expected to grow from $6.08 billion in 2019 and to $6.13 billion in 2020 at a growth rate of 1%. The slow growth in 2020 is mainly due to the economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to grow and reach $7.5 billion in 2023 at CAGR of 6.8%.

The greater spending by millennials (aged 18-35) is a key factor driving the growth of the hostels market. Misconceptions held by the population is the major factor restraining the hostels market. The introduction of hybrid hostels is a key trend in the hostels market.



Major players in the hostels market are Hostelworld, Hostelling International, Green Tortoise Hostel, London Backpackers, Newquay Backpackers, Canada Hostels, WOKSEN, Cloudbeds, A&O Hotels and Hostels, and OPERA Property Management System (PMS).



Report Scope



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider hostels market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID- 19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID- 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.

The hostels market section of the report gives context. It compares the hostels market with other segments of the hostels market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, hostels indicators comparison.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Hostels Market Characteristics



3. Hostels Market Size And Growth

3.1. Global Hostels Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.1.2. Restraints On The Market

3.2. Global Hostels Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.2.2. Restraints On the Market



4. Hostels Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Hostels Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Students

Workers

Others

4.2. Global Hostels Market, Segmentation By Price Point, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Economy

Mid-Range

Luxury

4.3. Global Hostels Market, Segmentation By Mode of Booking, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Online Bookings

Direct Bookings

Others

5. Hostels Market Regional And Country Analysis

5.1. Global Hostels Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Hostels Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Companies Mentioned



Hostelworld

Hostelling International

Green Tortoise Hostel

London Backpackers

Newquay Backpackers

Canada Hostels

WOKSEN

Cloudbeds

A&O Hotels and Hostels

OPERA Property Management System (PMS)

Hotelogix PMS

Maestro PMS

MSI CloudPM

Frontdesk Anywhere

Rezlynx PMS

RoomMaster

Safestay plc

eZee Frontdesk

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pf8ojj

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

