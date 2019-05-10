The Future of the Integrated Traffic Systems Market, 2019-2025 - Increasing Number of Mega Cities in Developing Countries

DUBLIN, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Integrated Traffic Systems Market by Function (traffic monitoring, traffic control, information Provision), Sensors, Hardware Type (display boards, sensors, radars, interface boards, surveillance cameras), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global integrated traffic systems market is projected to grow from USD 22.7 billion in 2019 to USD 37.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.7%.

Rising income levels have increased the demand for personal mobility and led to a rise in road traffic in major cities across the globe, which has increased the demand for advanced traffic systems such as integrated traffic systems. The increasing demand for reduction in average traffic speed will fuel the growth of the integrated traffic systems market. However, initial investments in existing road infrastructure and its capital-intensive nature are inhibiting the growth of the market.



Intelligent traffic lightings market to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period



Intelligent traffic lightings segment is estimated to be the fastest growing segment of the integrated traffic systems market during the forecast period. The demand for reduction in waiting time at the traffic junction is high in developed countries such as the US, the UK, Germany, and Japan. As intelligent traffic lightings are adaptive in nature, they change the waiting time for each junction by understanding the pattern of the traffic and reduces the average waiting time and subsequently reduces the journey time of commuter. Intelligent traffic lightings have reduced the average travel time by 20% which also led to decreasing emission level by vehicle. These types of benefits have driven the increasing demand for intelligent traffic lightings systems.



Surveillance camera is estimated to be the largest market, by 2025



The surveillance camera is estimated to hold the largest market share. The surveillance camera is a standard component in traffic management systems such as integrated traffic systems, as it detects and monitors the current traffic condition and sends information to control rooms. Several countries in Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East have introduced various traffic management projects to enable rapid traffic movement in urban areas predominately using surveillance cameras. The market for surveillance cameras is expected to grow in line with the increased demand for integrated traffic systems. Moreover, advancement in software and data analytics will make surveillance cameras smarter, fueling the demand in the coming future.



Europe to be the largest integrated traffic system market



The European integrated systems market is estimated to be the largest in 2019. The significant increase in the volume of vehicular traffic over the last couple of decades and the inability of existing transport infrastructure to support the same is estimated to drive the demand for integrated traffic systems market. Additionally, developed countries such the UK and Germany with stringent focus on road safety will further drive the market.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Integrated Traffic Systems Market

4.2 Integrated Traffic Systems Market: Major Countries

4.3 Integrated Traffic Systems Market, By Hardware

4.4 Integrated Traffic Systems Market, By Function Type

4.5 Integrated Traffic Systems Market for Traffic Monitoring Function, By System Type

4.6 Integrated Traffic Systems Market for Traffic Control Function, By System Type

4.7 Integrated Traffic Systems Market for Information Provision, By System Type



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Urbanization and Car Ownership

5.2.1.2 Increasing Concerns Related to Public Safety

5.2.1.3 Advent of Digital and Advanced Technologies in Transportation Infrastructure

5.2.1.4 Regulatory Frameworks and Government Policies to Reduce Carbon Emissions

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of Standardized and Uniform Technologies

5.2.2.2 Huge Capital Investments in Old Road Infrastructure

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs)

5.2.3.2 Increasing Number of Mega Cities in Developing Countries

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Vulnerability to Digital Attacks



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Use Cases: Integrated Traffic Management System

6.2.1 Cavite-Laguna Expressway (Calax), Philippines

6.2.2 Vilnius Traffic Management System, Lithuania

6.2.3 Thompsons Roadways Project, Melbourne, Australia

6.2.4 Smart City Bhubaneswar, India

6.3 Integrated Traffic Ecosystem

6.4 Protocols Related to Integrated Traffic System

6.4.1 Short Range

6.4.2 Wave (Ieee 802.11)

6.4.3 Wimax (Ieee 802.11)

6.4.4 Ofdm

6.4.5 Ieee 1512

6.4.6 Traffic Management Data Dictionary (Tmdd)

6.4.7 Others

6.5 Porter's 5 Forces Analysis



7 Integrated Traffic Systems Market, By Sensors Type

7.1 Infrared Sensors

7.2 Weigh-In Motion Sensors (Force Sensor)

7.3 Acoustic Sensors

7.3.1 Road Condition Sensors

7.3.2 Visibility Sensors

7.3.3 thermal Mapping Sensors

7.3.4 Wind Speed Sensors

7.3.5 Inductive Loop Detectors



8 Integrated Traffic Systems Market, By Function

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Traffic Monitoring

8.2.1 Automatic Vehicle Detection

8.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Reducing Average Travelling Time is Estimated to Drive The Automatic Vehicle Detection System Market

8.2.2 Number Plate Recognition System

8.2.2.1 Increasing Demand for Reliable Journey Time Measurement Systems is Driving The Growth of the Number Plate Recognition Systems

8.2.3 Journey Time Measurement System

8.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Reduction in Waiting Time During Traffic Congestion is Driving the Demand for Journey Time Measurement Systems

8.3 Traffic Control

8.3.1 Intelligent Traffic Lightings

8.3.1.1 Increasing Demand for Reduced Waiting Time is Expected to Drive the Intelligent Traffic Lightings Market

8.3.2 Parking Management

8.3.2.1 Limited Availability of Parking Spaces in Urban Areas is Expected to Drive the Demand for Parking Management

8.3.3 Incident Detection System

8.3.3.1 Increasing Urbanization in Asia Pacific is Estimated to Drive the Incident Detection System Market

8.4 Information Provision

8.4.1 Multifunctional System

8.4.1.1 Increasing Number of Components in Integrated Traffic Systems is Estimated to Drive the Demand for Multifunction Systems

8.4.2 Information Communication System

8.4.2.1 Europe is Estimated to Account for the Largest Market Share in the Information Communication System Market



9 Integrated Traffic Systems Market, By Hardware

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Display Boards

9.2.1 Increasing Need to Help Drivers in Receiving Updated Traffic Information is Expected to Drive the Deployment of Display Boards

9.3 Sensors

9.3.1 Increase in Number of Sensors Required Per Traffic System is Driving the Growth of the Sensors Market

9.4 Surveillance Cameras

9.4.1 Increasing Demand for Real-Time Superior Quality Data is Driving the Demand for Surveillance Cameras

9.5 Radars

9.5.1 Increasing Demand for Vehicle Detection System is Expected to Increase the Demand for Radars

9.6 Smart Traffic Lights

9.6.1 Increasing Demand for Lowering Waiting Periods at Traffic Signals is Estimated to Drive the Demand for Smart Traffic Lights

9.7 Interface Boards

9.7.1 Increasing Demand for Integrated Traffic Systems is Expected to Drive the Interface Boards Market

9.8 Others



10 Integrated Traffic Systems Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Asia Pacific

10.3 Europe

10.4 North America

10.5 RoW



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.2.1 Introduction

11.2.2 Visionary Leaders

11.2.3 Innovators

11.2.4 Dynamic Differentiators

11.2.5 Emerging Companies

11.3 Competitive Situation & Trends

11.3.1 Supply Contract

11.3.2 Acquisition

11.3.3 New Product Launch

11.3.4 Expansions

11.3.5 Joint Venture/Partnership



12 Company Profile

12.1 Sumitomo Electric

12.2 Siemens

12.3 Cisco

12.4 SWARCO

12.5 Kapsch Trafficcom

12.6 LG CNS

12.7 Cubic

12.8 Iteris

12.9 Jenoptik

12.10 FLIR

12.11 Additional Companies

12.11.1 GTT

12.11.2 Atkins

12.11.3 Savari

12.11.4 PTV Group

12.11.5 Intelvision Technologies

12.11.6 Transcore

12.11.7 Imtac

12.11.8 EFKON

12.11.9 Citilog

12.11.10 Q-Free



