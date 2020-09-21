The Future of the Law Enforcement Software Market to 2025: Growing Adoption of Advanced Technologies such as AI, Big Data and IoT for Public Safety

DUBLIN, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Law Enforcement Software Market: 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Law enforcement agencies don't operate in a vacuum and as the world is becoming more digital, police forces and other 1st responders must adapt as well. Information is the lifeblood for policing and the ability to gather, store and analyze the information in real time and from anywhere is crucial for police forces to succeed in their day-to-day job. Furthermore, since the onset of COVID-19, many in-person jobs have been made remote to help slow the spread of the disease. To support remote work, or simply as a backup plan, public safety agencies will need to expedite the implementation of digital software and web-based applications that will allow them to continue doing their job seamlessly.



The law enforcement software eco-system can be roughly divided into two main segments: Public Contact and Command & Control and Investigation & Intelligence.

The market for tradition command and control equipment such as CAD, call-taking, and voice (radio) dispatch, VMS, GIS is forecast to grow at a modest 5% CAGR during 2019-2025. This is mainly due to consolidation of some aspects of the market (such as CAD) as well as due to being a mature market in terms of technology and vendor presence. ICCS, PSIM and VMS security management platforms are estimated to make stronger headway, especially with large-scale consolidations and regional deployments, as well as deployments of broadband networks such as the US FirstNet and NG911 projects. Furthermore, as cloud and mobile deployment become more common, new, smaller, niche firms are expected to enter the market providing applications and solutions offered via cloud as well as analytics and predictive solutions.

The market for intelligence & investigative tools and software for law enforcement is forecast to grow at a much higher rate than the command and control segment. Record management system (RMS) solutions hold the largest share of the market and are forecast to continue being the largest. However, other technologies are expected to grow at a faster rate. The emergence of new investigative & intelligence software technologies, which enable law enforcement agencies to gather and analyze more data at a faster pace, are expected to boost the market. Relatively newer solutions, such as body-worn cameras, digital (mobile) forensics, crime analytics, predictive policing and lawful intercept are expected to grow more common and are estimated to become major growth engines.



Law enforcement software market drivers include:

Since the onset of COVID-19, many in-person jobs have been made remote to help slow the spread of the disease. To support remote work, or simply as a backup plan, public safety agencies need a web-based setup that allows them to continue doing their job seamlessly

Growing adoption of advanced technologies such as AI, Big Data and IoT for public safety

Outdated legacy systems in need of replacement

Growing demand for Next-Gen Technology (e.g. NG911, FirstNet in US, etc.)

Increased demand for data-sharing, interoperability, and mobile technologies

Cloud computing adoption

Increased demand for new digital capabilities, including analytics, predictive, cybersecurity, etc.

Community-oriented policing

The Law Enforcement Software Market: 2020-2025 report forecasts that this industry's revenues will grow at a 2019-2025 CAGR of 11.5%. The use of advanced software, such as crime analytics and predictive policing and digital & mobile forensics by law enforcement agencies is on the rise, mostly because the world is becoming more digital and connected and police forces are expected to be able to work from the office and the street seamlessly. This is creating new opportunities, not only for the modernization of legacy systems such as CAD and RMS, but also for the implementation of new and advanced capabilities such as body worn cameras, forensic case management, crime analytics, predictive policing, digital evidence management and digital & mobile forensics. Police forces are now relying more than ever on advanced technologies such as: Big Data & Data Analytics Market, OSINT Market, SIGINT Market, cyber defense activities, financial investigations, and more to conduct their day-to-day operations.





