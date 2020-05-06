The Future of the Spices & Seasonings Industry 2020-2025 - Major Trends & Developments, Key Regional Markets, Leading Players

DUBLIN, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Spices and Seasonings Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global spices and seasonings market is currently experiencing a healthy growth. Looking forward, the market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of around 4% during 2020-2025.

The growing hospitality industry, along with the increasing preference for ready-to-eat and ready-to-drink products, is among the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, there is a growing inclination among consumers to try innovative cuisines and flavor-rich dishes, which are prepared using a variety of spices and seasonings. Apart from this, they are also utilized as natural preservatives to restrict microbial activity and maintain the quality of meat and poultry products.



Additionally, growing health consciousness among the consumers is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Spices and seasonings are rich in antioxidants and many of them are considered to have medicinal properties, owing to which they are used for treating numerous diseases and ailments. For instance, turmeric is widely used to build immunity against cancer, Alzheimer's disease and inflammation in the joints. Moreover, the rising preference for exotic cuisines and organic ingredients, along with the increasing consumer expenditure on food and beverages is projected to drive the market further.



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Ajinomoto, ARIAKE JAPAN Company, Associated British Foods, Baria Pepper, Dhler, DS Group, Everest Spices, Heinz, Kerry Group, McCormick & Company, Olam International, Sensient Technologies, SHS GROUP, Spice Hunter, Unilever, Worle, etc.



