The future of the US economy will belong to Latina women: Angélica Fuentes Téllez

The momentum of Latina women in the United States continues to reinforce that it is they have a decisive role that will mark the US economic recovery, foresees Angélica Fuentes.

Angélica Fuentes is a Latin American businesswoman and impact investor, who has been recognized by Forbes Magazine as one of Mexico's most powerful women, and by Refinery 29 as one of the 11 most influential women working for gender parity.

In 2020, the United States had 62.1 million Spanish-speaking inhabitants, of which just over 30 million are second or third generation Latin American women.

Latinas are a very important part of the American political, economic, and social life, says businesswoman Angélica Fuentes Téllez.

With more than 20 years leading women's empowerment actions, the businesswoman indicates that the feminist movement has pushed Latinas to occupy leadership positions.

"After many years of efforts by Latin women, in which the common goal was to open equal spaces for female participation and representation in all areas and sectors, today it is possible to see women leading ventures, directing companies and holding public office positions in the United States, which sets a different course in history", assures Fuentes Téllez.

One of those female leaders is María Elvira Salazar, an American politician, journalist, and host of Cuban origin considered a leading Latina and opinion leader in the United States to represent and speak to the Latino community.

"Just like María Elvira Salazar, there are hundreds of female entrepreneurs, activists and politicians who open more spaces of representation for other women, turning Latinas into the future of the US economy," says Fuentes Téllez.

Although Latin women had the lowest wages among women for many years in the US economy, this trend is beginning to reverse.

According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, by 2028, Latina women are expected to make up 9.2 percent of the total workforce, up from 7.5 percent in 2018.

"Latinas are currently the only demographic group that has managed to break the record for participation in the workforce, and not just as employees, but as project leaders or managing companies," explains Angélica Fuentes.

Latinas directing and creating companies

As well as being the most active and representative workforce in the United States, Latina women are also the fastest-growing segment of the business community in the US.

According to the Latino Community Foundation data, Latina businesswomen lead almost half of all Latin companies in the country. Two million small and medium-sized companies in the United States belong to a Latina.

"Despite Latin women being one of the main drivers of economic growth, they still have to face important biases that limit their business development. However, the Latin female force will continue to advance until they obtain the representation that will allow them to continue being a growth engine", points out Angélica Fuentes.

