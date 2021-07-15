The Future Of Transportation: EV Stocks Could Fly This Summer

- FN Media Group Presents Oilprice.com Market Commentary

LONDON, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- While the EV boom has been growing for years, 2021 could be the year electric starts to take over everything. And it could happen much sooner than most people realize, as some of the biggest names are already hopping on board. Mentioned in today's commentary includes: Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO), General Motors Company (NYSE: GM), Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK).

Amazon has already started making deliveries with electric vans in Los Angeles, as they've agreed to purchase 100,000 vans from EV startup, Rivian. The United States Postal Service just signed a 10-year, multi-billion dollar contract with Oshkosh Defense to produce thousands of electric mail trucks. And United Airlines just placed an incredible $1 billion order with EV manufacturer, Archer, for a fleet of electric air taxis.

Legacy automakers are all making the shift too, rolling out their line of electric vehicles one by one.

Ford is set to double their investment in EVs to $22 billion, and they're planning to release their electric version of the Mustang and the F-150, the most popular vehicle in the U.S. Volkswagen is calling their 2021 electric crossover, the ID.4, "the most important new Volkswagen debut since the Beetle." And General Motors has even announced they'll stop making gas-powered vehicles altogether by 2035. Now, Biden has even announced plans to transition all government fleet vehicles to EVs.

This electric revolution has already led to monster gains for EV companies throughout 2020. The EV van startup, Workhorse, saw gains of over 551% ...Tesla's shares shot up a massive 740% ...And Blink Charging soared for incredible 1,740% gains last year.

Now, many investors are looking ahead for the next big thing in the EV markets. And one Canadian company in EV related business has seen its momentum building steadily over the last year.

Facedrive ( FD , FDVRF ) has been acquiring key pieces left and right, adding them to their electric ecosystem alongside their signature ridesharing service.

With these acquisitions, they've brought the EV boom into food delivery, car subscriptions, and more. And now that Facedrive has announced a major government investment in their technology, their business could be set to take off in 2021.

Bringing EVs to the Gig Economy

Many of the biggest EV stories of late have come from either the automakers rolling out new models or companies working on building out the infrastructure...But Facedrive is taking a different approach.

Instead, they're using the cars those automakers have already made and turning them into an entire EV-related ecosystem. So just like Uber has built their $96 billion business off leveraging cars they never manufactured, bought, or sold…Facedrive connects customers looking to hail a ride, providing an eco-friendly solution.

Their model is simple. When customers request a ride, they get their pick between riding to their destination in a standard gas-powered car, a hybrid or an electric vehicle (for no extra charge to them). Then Facedrive's algorithm crunches the numbers, setting aside a portion of the fare to plant trees, offsetting the carbon footprint from the ride.

Through next-gen technology and partnerships, they're bringing EVs into the gig economy and making a splash. That's because Facedrive has also added a food delivery service, which has taken off since so many have been stuck at home during global lockdowns.

Today, they're delivering over 4,100 orders per day on average. And after growing to 19 major cities, they plan to expand to more cities throughout the U.S. and Canada soon. But they've also gone beyond applying EVs to the gig economy and are offering a way for people to get behind the wheel themselves without the usual sticker shock.

Reinventing The Standard Model

At this point there's no question there's a growing demand for EVs from consumers, as this trend has spread from Europe and Asia and through North America. And almost 3 out of 4 younger buyers even say they're willing to pay higher prices to own an electric vehicle. But with Facedrive's acquisition of Steer, you can get the benefits without the large upfront cost.

Facedrive ( FD , FDVRF ) recently acquired the EV subscription company from the largest clean energy producer in the United States, and they're aiming to change the way people think about using EVs. Steer has combined the Netflix subscription model with the EV boom to flip the traditional car ownership model on its head.

With Facedrive's acquisition of Steer, customers pay a simple monthly fee like with Netflix, and they get access to their choice of EVs from a fleet at their disposal. So they can borrow one whenever they need it instead of buying an EV outright - and at a fraction of the cost.

They're up and running in the Washington D.C. market already…And they've seen so much success there that they've decided to expand further north, to roll out the service in Toronto as well.

With two of the largest metro areas in North America in the mix, Facedrive has started paving the path for a completely unique way to save drivers money in the EV boom. But their biggest announcement recently came thanks to their willingness to think outside the box and serve the most pressing need we're seeing today.

Setting Up For Electric Everything in 2021

As 2021 heats up, we're seeing that the EV boom isn't just limited to manufacturing sedans anymore. It involves building an entire electric ecosystem and re-imagining what transportation looks like on all fronts. That's why Facedrive aims see their growth wave continue as they bring EVs to ridesharing, food delivery, and beyond.

Here are a few other companies who could profit in the electric future:

Tesla (TSLA) is a company that has redefined the automotive industry with their electric cars. The Tesla Model S was one of the first fully electric vehicles on the market and it's still one of the best. If you're wondering if an all-electric car is right for you, read this blog post to learn more about what makes Tesla different from other EV manufacturers.

Tesla has been one of the hottest stocks on the market for the past two years. And that's largely thanks to its CEO and hypeman, Elon Musk. As a visionary in the tech world, Musk built his empire on PayPal and then pivoted to a cause closer to his heart, Tesla. Musk has had his eye on prize long before the green energy hype started building. Tesla isn't just about cars, however, it's diving head first into the battery market, as well. And by extension, could completely transform renewable energy as we know it. Tesla's battery technology is a game-changer because batteries will be the first big step towards decentralized electric grids, another innovation fueled by the dramatic rise of blockchain technology, another cause that Musk is passionate about.

NIO Limited (NIO) is another company that manufactures all-electric vehicles. The company's headquarters are located in Shanghai, China and they have manufacturing facilities in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province; Pune, Maharashtra; Lancaster, California; Tilburg, Netherlands and San José dos Campos, São Paulo State. Nio was founded on September 12th 2015 by William Li. NIO has raised $1 billion since the start of their first round of funding back in 2014 with investors including Tencent Holdings Ltd., Temasek Holdings Pte. Ltd., Baidu Inc., Sequoia Capital as well as other prominent firms such as GIC Private Limited (formerly known as Government of Singapore Investment Corporation) and TPG Growth among others.

In addition to its automotive push, however, Nio, Tesla's largest competitor in China, has also started to offer a batteries-as-a-service concept, in which car buyers can 'lease' the battery of their vehicle and save as much as $10,000 on the price of a new vehicle, while also offering buyers the option to swap batteries after a few years of use. And that's huge news in the lithium world, because it will mean give miners even greater incentive to sign deals with the battery innovator.

General Motors (GM) just started a joint venture with Korea's LG Chem to mass produce next-gen battery cells for electric vehicles, together investing $2.3 billion over the next few years. That's not all its working on, either. In October, auto industry legend, GM announced that its majority-owned subsidiary, Cruise, has just received approval from the California DMV to test its autonomous vehicles without a driver. And while they're not the first to receive such an approval, it's still huge news for GM.

Cruise CEO Dan Ammann wrote in a Medium post, "Before the end of the year, we'll be sending cars out onto the streets of SF — without gasoline and without anyone at the wheel. Because safely removing the driver is the true benchmark of a self-driving car, and because burning fossil fuels is no way to build the future of transportation."

Ford (F) is one of the most recognized automakers in the world. In the late 1800s, Henry Ford transformed the automobile industry by creating a car that was affordable to most Americans. He also made it possible for people to buy their own cars with installment plans. This allowed for more people in America to have access to transportation and do things they couldn't before such as travel farther distances or move away from home. Car ownership would eventually come with privileges like being able to vote, drive without restrictions, and make purchases without relying on others.

Ford is another Detroit automaker making the jump to EVs - and seeing shares jump in the process. They recently announced they'll be boosting their spending on EVs to $27 billion through mid-decade. That big investment includes plans of their own to develop an electric cargo van and a plug-in version of their bestseller F-150 pickup truck.

Blink Charging (BLNK) is an innovative company that has created a solution for electric vehicle owners to charge their car in the blink of an eye. Blink's technology allows drivers to pull up and plug in, then walk away as the car charges. This means more time spent on other tasks or with family instead of waiting around for your battery to fill up!

Blink chargers are currently available at over 1600 locations across North America and Europe. They're also expanding into airports, hotels, restaurants, and gas stations--perfect for those who don't have access to home charging facilities. Blink Charging is revolutionizing the way we think about electric vehicles by making them accessible anywhere you go!

Blink was one of the darlings of the EV boom last year because of its expansion in EV charging technology. With their chargers deployed at airports, car dealers, hospitals, restaurants, retailers, and schools across the nation, Blink recently saw shares jump 76% in just one month. A wave of new deals, including a collaboration with EnerSys and another with Envoy Technologies to deploy electric vehicles and charging stations adds further support to its success.

