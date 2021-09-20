The Future of V2X Communications: New Car assessment Programmes to Drive Demand for V2X

DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Future of V2X Communications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this research report, there were about 0.7 million cars with V2X capabilities on the roads at the end of 2020. This number is expected to grow to 35.1 million by 2025. Communications between vehicles have been discussed for more than two decades, but with few implementations. One of the main challenges using V2X communications is the lack of industry spanning standards.

Two key sets of V2X direct communications exist 802.11p-based technologies such as dedicated short-range communications (DSRC) and Cellular V2X (C-V2X). The first V2X use cases deployed globally are related to traffic efficiency and basic safety. These include for example local hazard warnings and traffic information as well as emergency electronic brake light warnings and left turn assist.



Highlights from the report:

Insights from numerous interviews with market-leading companies.

Comprehensive overview of V2X technologies and key applications.

Summary of the latest industry trends and developments.

Case studies of more than 10 car OEM V2X telematics initiatives.

In-depth profiles of 9 key players in the V2X value chain.

Extensive global and regional market forecasts lasting until 2025.



This report answers the following questions:

Which trends and developments are shaping the market?

Which are the key application areas for this technology?

What business models are used by the solution vendors?

What are the market shares for the leading solution vendors?

How will the introduction of C-V2X affect the market?

How will the V2X communications market evolve in the future?



Key Topics Covered:





Executive summary

1 Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X)

1.1 Introduction to V2X

1.1.1 Brief history of V2X communications

1.1.2 The rationale for V2X

1.2 Technology environment

1.2.1 802.11p technologies (DSRC and ITS-G5)

1.2.2 Cellular V2X (C-V2X)

2 The V2X ecosystem

2.1 Automotive OEMs

2.1.1 Audi

2.1.2 BMW

2.1.3 BYD

2.1.4 Daimler

2.1.5 Ford

2.1.6 Geely

2.1.7 General Motors

2.1.8 Honda

2.1.9 Renault

2.1.10 Toyota

2.1.11 Volkswagen

2.2 Semiconductor vendors

2.2.1 Autotalks

2.2.2 Qualcomm

2.2.3 NXP Semiconductors

2.3 Specialised V2X vendors

2.3.1 Askey

2.3.2 Applied Information

2.3.3 Cohda Wireless

2.3.4 Commsignia

2.3.5 Danlaw

2.3.6 HARMAN Savari

3 Market forecast and trends

3.1 Market analysis

3.1.1 Car sales forecast

3.1.2 V2X market sizing and forecast

3.1.3 V2X deployments in Europe

3.1.4 V2X deployments in North America

3.1.5 V2X deployments in Rest of World

3.2 Market trends and industry observations

3.2.1 China is the main market for C-V2X deployments

3.2.2 New car assessment programmes to drive demand for V2X

3.2.3 V2X is a requirement to achieve full automated driving



Companies Mentioned

Applied Information

Askey

Audi

Autotalks

BMW

BYD

Cohda Wireless

Commsignia

Daimler

Danlaw

Ford

Geely

General Motors

HARMAN Savari

Honda

NXP Semiconductors

Qualcomm

Renault

Toyota

Volkswagen

