The Future of Work: Frost & Sullivan Reveals Top Growth Opportunities for Enterprises and Technology Providers

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Policies, demographics, technologies, economics, environmental sustainability, and social movements are shifting how people work and how employers manage their workers. As many jobs face the prospect of automation, workers and employers need to collaborate to create a modern workplace that supports the growing knowledge economy.

Frost & Sullivan invites you to join our Connected Work expert, Rob Arnold, for the webinar "The Future of Work: Trends and Growth Opportunities" and gain insight into the top growth opportunities for technology vendors such as helping businesses reduce workplace operational costs, improving customer experience and enhancing digital presence.

"Today's workplace cannot support tomorrow's work. To enable workers to meet the expectations of customers and perform exceptionally, the workplace must change. Advanced digital technologies – such as cloud, mobility, artificial intelligence, wearables, advanced collaboration, and deep analytics – can deliver both operational efficiencies and productivity benefits, thus boosting a company's competitive edge and enabling it to deliver superior customer value," explains Arnold.

Key benefits of attending this webinar:

Discover the top opportunities for enterprises and technology providers to drive change together in this space.

to drive change together in this space. Learn which emerging technologies will solidify the position of your company in the future of work.

will solidify the position of your company in the future of work. Understand the role cloud, analytics, AI, IoT , virtual and augmented reality , workstream collaboration, mobility, cybersecurity, and wearable technologies will play in operational efficiency and employee engagement.

, , will play in operational efficiency and employee engagement. Find out Frost & Sullivan's growth expectations for these technologies shaping future workstyles, workplaces and the workforce.

