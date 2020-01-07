The Gables Brings Affordable Housing to Greenwood, Indiana

GREENWOOD, Ind., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Herman & Kittle Properties, Inc. is proud to announce that The Gables, a new $31 million apartment development located in Greenwood is now open and ready for leasing. This new construction development is located at 1497 West Smith Valley Road in Greenwood just east of Indiana State Road 135.

The Gables Greenwood Indiana Apartment Kitchen The Gables Greenwood Indiana Apartments Exterior

This apartment complex features 274 apartments in one-, two-, three-, and four-bedroom apartments. It features 28 apartments (12 one-bedroom, 11 two-bedroom, 2 three-bedroom and 3 four-bedroom) apartments that are fully ADA compliant. All apartments are in a two- or three-story buildings constructed in 2018.

The Gables features both market rate and low income housing tax credit (LIHTC) apartments. It is conveniently located on Smith Valley Road close to shopping and restaurants on State Road 135. Nearby stores include Target, Wal-Mart, Menards, and more.

The convenience of State Road 135 also allows residents easy access to downtown Indianapolis and its wealth of amenities just 12 miles away. The City of Greenwood offers a thriving suburban community of nearly 50,000 residents and is conveniently located just south of the city of Indianapolis.

Residents of The Gables can enjoy a wealth of amenities in their spacious, newly constructed apartments. Each apartment comes with new appliances, an in-unit washer and dryer, ceiling fans, a private patio/balcony, walk-in closets, a dishwasher, and more. Apartments also feature an intercom system.

There are several community amenities available for residents to enjoy as well. The property features a community building with a theater/media room, security cameras at entrances, a business center, exercise room, and optional storage. Residents can also take advantage of other community spaces such as the swimming pool, playground, bike rack, and more. There is even a dog/pet area for residents with pets.

Residents who are interested in leasing are encouraged to visit The Gables website or call 833-342-6597 for information. The complex has recently completed all construction and all types of apartments are currently available.

Retail centers such as the Greenwood Park Mall, a 149-store mall anchored by JCPenney's, Macy's, and Dick's Sporting Goods is less than five miles away with a Best Buy store and a Kohl's also located near the mall. Several local dining options are also located nearby on State Road 135 and on nearby U.S. 31.

The Gables is also located within the Center Grove school district, which is one of the top-rated school districts in the state of Indiana serving more than 7,000 students in grades K through 12. The wealth of cultural and recreational opportunities in downtown Indianapolis is also close by.

Other nearby recreational opportunities abound. West Side Park and Woodman Park are located east of the property and Dyes Walk Country Club is located South of the property on State Road 135. The Gables is also located just 20 miles from Indianapolis International Airport, offering flights to 50 different cities each day.

For more information on the property or to schedule a time for a tour please contact the on-site team at The Gables.

Media contact:

Eric Baker

231878@email4pr.com

317-428-3858

SOURCE Herman & Kittle Properties, Inc.