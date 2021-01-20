The "Gaining Control with Psoriasis" Challenge Empowers People To Work With Their Doctor To Improve Well-Being

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MyHealthTeams , creator of the largest and fastest-growing social networks for people facing chronic health conditions, today introduced the "Gaining Control with Psoriasis" Challenge . This new resource center, tightly integrated into the MyPsoriasisTeam social network experience and developed in partnership with AbbVie Medical Affairs, is designed to empower people facing psoriasis to improve their physical and emotional well-being in 2021 and beyond. Participants are encouraged to try new things, take notes about their experiences, and then work with their doctor to integrate disease-management approaches and treatments aligned with their personal goals.

The Challenge provides MyPsoriasisTeam members with tangible tips for stepping out of their comfort zone and embracing new ways to improve life with psoriasis. In a survey from the National Psoriasis Foundation, nearly 75 percent of respondents reported that psoriasis negatively impacts their quality of life and infringes on daily activities.

The "Gaining Control with Psoriasis" Challenge Resource Center features:

The Wardrobe Challenge - encouraging people to try clothing items they may have previously deemed off limits due to comfort, color or style;

- encouraging people to try clothing items they may have previously deemed off limits due to comfort, color or style; The Self-Care Challenge - encouraging people to set and pursue reachable goals for diet, exercise and gratitude;

- encouraging people to set and pursue reachable goals for diet, exercise and gratitude; The Doctor Discussion Challenge - encouraging people to have in-depth conversations with their dermatologist about their physical symptoms, mental and emotional well-being, treatment goals, and experiences with both the Wardrobe and Self-Care Challenges.

Challenge participants are encouraged to journal about their experiences in order to inform conversations with their doctor about changing or trying new treatment options. Opening up these honest, in-depth conversations can help improve the standard of care for people living with psoriasis. The Resource Center also includes an interactive feedback section , where participants can share their experiences with each other.

"Our research among people facing psoriasis underscores that many feel constrained by the condition and aren't sure how to start something like a new eating or exercise plan that can help improve their symptoms," said Sean Bogdany, senior vice president of partnerships at MyHealthTeams. "The tangible tips outlined in this Challenge are an empowering tool for MyPsoriasisTeam members, helping them better manage their health through collaborative communication with their doctors."

Psoriasis is an autoimmune condition that causes raised plaques and scales on the skin - often on the elbows, knees and scalp. One in three people with psoriasis may also develop psoriatic arthritis , with swelling, stiffness and pain in the joints and surrounding areas. Symptoms often start between ages 15 and 25, but can start at any age. Men, women, and children of all skin colors can get psoriasis. Approximately 8 million people in the U.S. are living with psoriasis.

MyPsoriasisTeam is a social network for people diagnosed with psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis. More than 86,000 registered members use the MyPsoriasisTeam web and mobile apps to connect and share with others facing similar challenges and to find the information and support they need to better manage their condition. MyPsoriasisTeam is the official online community of the National Psoriasis Foundation .

About MyHealthTeams

MyHealthTeams believes that if you are diagnosed with a chronic condition, it should be easy to find and connect with others like you. MyHealthTeams creates social networks for people living with a chronic health condition. Millions of people have joined one of the company's 38 highly engaged communities focusing on the following conditions: Crohn's and ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, lupus, fibromyalgia, pulmonary hypertension, spondylitis, eczema, myeloma, hyperhidrosis, vitiligo, rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, leukemia, lymphoma, asthma, irritable bowel syndrome, Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, epilepsy, hemophilia, hidradenitis suppurativa, depression, heart disease, type 2 diabetes, myeloproliferative neoplasms, osteoporosis, spinal muscular atrophy, COPD, chronic pain, migraines, narcolepsy, food allergies, obesity, HIV, PCOS, endometriosis, breast cancer and autism. MyHealthTeams' social networks are available in 13 countries.

