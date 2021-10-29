The Galien Foundation Honors Excellence in Scientific Innovation at 2021 Prix Galien Awards Gala

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Prix Galien USA Committee last night honored excellence in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and digital health industry for research, development and innovation at its 15th annual Prix Galien Awards Gala at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City. The ceremony commemorated the last 50 years of innovations that have improved the human condition and honored winners for "Best Biotechnology Product," "Best Pharmaceutical Agent," "Best Medical Technology," and "Best Digital Health Solution." Worldwide, the Prix Galien is regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize for the life science industry.

The 2021 Prix Galien USA Award Winners

Best Biotechnology Product Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT) Oxbryta® (voxelotor) tablets Best Pharmaceutical Agent Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation Entresto® (sacubitril/valsartan) Best Medical Technology Alcon AcrySof® IQ PanOptix® Trifocal Intraocular Lens (IOL) Best Digital Health Solution Huma Huma Therapeutic's Remote Patient Monitoring Platform

"This year, it is particularly special to honor these extraordinary companies for their dedication to research, development and innovation throughout one of the most trying and uncertain times this industry has ever seen," said Bruno Cohen, Chairman of The Galien Foundation. "Their commitment to furthering their work is admirable and we are thrilled to recognize that through the Prix Galien Awards."

Additionally, the Roy Vagelos Pro Bono Humanum Award for Global Health Equity was presented to the six world-leading biopharmaceutical companies responsible for development of COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics. Awards were presented to senior leaders from COVID-19 vaccine makers Pfizer/BioNTech SE, Moderna Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, and Johnson & Johnson, as well as top executives representing Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, which received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the investigational COVID-19 antibody cocktail REGEN-COV™ (casirivimab and imdevimab), and Eli Lilly & Company, which received EUA for bamlanivimab.

"On behalf of the Prix Galien USA Awards Committee, we want to thank all nominees and winners for their dedication to advancing human life," said Dr. Sue Desmond-Hellmann, Chair of the Prix Galien USA and Prix Galien International Award Committees and former CEO of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. "Their tireless dedication to research, development and innovation has been critical in improving health and wellness of countless individuals around the world."

Prix Galien Awards Committee 2021

Sue DESMOND-HELLMANN, M.D., M.P.H.

Former Chief Executive Officer, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Committee Chair

Richard AXEL, M.D.

Nobel Laureate, Co-director, The Kavli Institute for Brain Science; Professor, Columbia University Medical Center

Linda BUCK, Ph.D.

Nobel Laureate, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center member; Professor of Physiology and Biophysics, University of Washington

Laurie GLIMCHER, M.D.

President and CEO, Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School

Mary-Claire KING, Ph.D.

American Cancer Society Professor of Genome Sciences and Medical Genetics, University of Washington

Robert S. LANGER, M.D.

David H. Koch Institute Professor, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Cato T. LAURENCIN, M.D., Ph.D.

University Professor, University of Connecticut

Steven J. LESTER, M.D.

Chief Medical Officer, Mayo Clinic-ASU MedTech Accelerator

Michael ROSENBLATT, M.D.

Chief Medical Officer, Flagship Pioneering

Bengt SAMUELSSON, M.D., Ph.D.

Nobel Laureate; Professor Karolinska Institutet; Former President, Karolinska institute; Former Chairman, Nobel Foundation

Marc TESSIER-LAVIGNE, Ph.D.

President, Stanford University

Tachi YAMADA, M.D.

Venture Partner, Frazier Healthcare Partners, In Memoriam

Elie WIESEL

Nobel Peace Prize Laureate, Boston University, Honorary Founding President, In Memoriam

Prix Galien Digital Health Award Committee 2021

Bernard POUSSOT

Director, Roche Holding, Former Chairman & CEO, Wyeth

Committee Chair

Roch DOLIVEUX

Honorary CEO, UCB

Mikael DOLSTEN, M.D., PH.D.

Global R&D President, Pfizer

Jean-Pierre GARNIER

Former CEO, GSK

Penny HEATON, M.D.

CEO, Bill & Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute

Franz HUMER, Ph.D.

Former CEO, Roche

François MAISONROUGE

Senior Managing Director, Evercore Partners

Sheri MCCOY

Former CEO, Avon Products, Former Vice-Chairman, Johnson & Johnson

Elias ZERHOUNI, M.D.

Former Global Head of R&D, Sanofi

About the Galien Foundation

The Galien Foundation fosters, recognizes and rewards excellence in scientific innovation to improve the state of human health. Our vision is to be the catalyst for the development of the next generation of innovative treatments and technologies that will impact the state of medical practice and save lives.

The Foundation oversees and directs activities in the US for the Prix Galien, an international awards program dedicated to progress through innovative medicines development, with chapters in 14 countries and Africa. The Prix Galien was created in 1970 by Roland Mehl in honor of Galien, the father of medical science and modern pharmacology. Worldwide, the Prix Galien is regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in biopharmaceutical research.

For more information, visit www.galienfoundation.org.

